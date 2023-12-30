Garden chores for January in Jacksonville: Plant camellias, watch for invasive species

January is not a time most people associate with gardening, even in Florida. Coming out of the holiday season we are often dealing with some of the coldest temperatures of the year, many of our plants are already dormant if not killed back by cold, and there can seem like there is not much to do in the landscape. However, this month is a great time to do some work in cooler temperatures and increase your knowledge for the year ahead. Here are some tips for gardening in January.

Time to plant camellias

A plant that is in its glory this time of year that can be a great addition to your landscape in January is the camellia. These evergreen flowering shrubs are versatile and there are two main types to consider, Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua. Camellias bloom in fall to early spring and can be found in a variety of colors, including red, pink, white and combinations of these. Be sure to research the variety you want to plant to make sure it matches the conditions of your landscape site. Camellias are generally drought tolerant and prefer a dry, well-drained soil along with some shade. One common variety we have had success with here in our office is Camellia sasanqua "‘Shi Shi," which can grow to around 6 feet tall and 6 feet wide and can make a great foundation shrub. Camellias are relatively trouble-free except for some leaf spot issues and some problems with scale insects. For more information about this great shrub, visit edis.ifas.ufl.edu/publication/EP002.

Beware of invasives

Florida is full of amazing plants, some native and others not. However, it is important to avoid invasive plants in your landscape. These non-native plants can escape your yard and have negative effects on natural areas. To check to see if a plant is invasive, the best resource is the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-Native plants available at assessment.ifas.ufl.edu. On this site you can search plants by common or Latin name and it will give you information on whether is has been found to be invasive or if it may pose a risk to become invasive in the future. Some commonly planted landscape species you will see on this list are Mexican petunia and lantana, along with other natural area weeds such as air potato, kudzu and coral ardisia. This list is frequently updated, with some new invasive risk labels being given to figs, non-native passion fruit vines and tropical milkweed.

Missing Monarchs

Speaking of tropical milkweed, Monarch butterflies are a welcome visitor to Florida gardens but it is not a good sign if you are seeing them in the late fall and winter. Monarch butterflies migrate south, but if temperatures are warm and they have a food source they may stop to lay eggs, which starts their life cycle over. The problem lies when milkweeds are available in the fall when all of our native milkweeds have died back or gone dormant but the non-native tropical milkweed is still growing. It is recommended to cut back all tropical milkweed plants to the ground in early November and keep them cut back throughout the winter or to remove tropical milkweed due to its invasion risk. Try planting native milkweeds suited to your landscape site instead.

Day of Education

Clay County's annual Day of Education event is planned for Friday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds. This event will feature hands-on workshops and lectures designed to make you a better gardener. For more information, reach out to me at whhobbs@ufl.edu and I can share the registration information and link.

Things to plant in January

Vegetables: Beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, Chinese cabbage, mustard, onions, English peas, potatoes, radish, Swiss chard and turnips.

Annuals: Carnations, delphiniums, foxgloves, dianthus, ornamental kale/cabbage, petunia, Shasta daisy, pansy and nnapdragon.

Bulbs, tubers or rhizomes: African lily, amaryllis, Aztec lily, calla lily, crinum lily, hurricane lily, kaffir lily, narcissus, walking iris, spider lily, tritonia, voodoo lily and rain lily.

Wayne Hobbs is an extension agent in environmental horticulture for Clay County.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Garden chores to do in January in Jacksonville