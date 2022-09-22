Garden City chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes

A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room.

Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.





According to the police report, a patient, during an appointment with Anderson, found an electronic recording device in the room where she changed clothes. She left and called police, who conducted an investigation that resulted in Anderson’s arrest. Anderson’s office is in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street.

Idaho law identifies video voyeurism as a sex crime and a felony.

Anderson is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. at the Ada County Courthouse.

In a news release, police encouraged any other potential victims to contact the department: 208-472-2950.

“The Garden City Police Department recognizes in cases like this there are often more victims,” the release said.

Former East Idaho girls basketball coach arrested on suspicion of statutory rape

Boise police release name of man shot and injured by Meridian officers