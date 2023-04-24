Garden City police: 4 more victims of chiropractor charged with videotaping patients

A Garden City chiropractor was accused of recording a patient while she changed clothes in a treatment room last fall, and after an investigation, police on Monday arrested the man again on four more counts of felony video voyeurism.

In September, a patient said she found an electronic recording device in the room where she changed clothes at Optimal Spine and Posture in Garden City, according to police. She left and called the authorities, and that resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old clinic owner Justin Anderson, of Boise.

The Garden City Police Department said investigating detectives have since found four additional victims, according to a news release.

Police said they took Anderson into custody in the parking lot of his office Monday, and he was booked at the Ada County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Anderson was initially charged with two counts of felony video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation. Ada County Jail records showed four additional video voyeurism counts Monday.

Video voyeurism is a sex crime under Idaho law.

The Garden City Police Department said in its release that there often can be more victims in cases such as this. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim can call police at 208-472-2950.