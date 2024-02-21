Garden City police arrest man after he allegedly rams into car, threatens driver

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly rammed into a car and threatened the driver on Sunday night.

According to the GCPD, officers were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. for an aggravated assault in the 500 block of W. Thompson St.

An investigation by the GCPD revealed that a 35-year-old man went to a home in the area to confront someone over a conflict, but the person was not home.

When the person got home, the man rammed his vehicle into the person’s car while they were in it. The man also made several threats to the person before leaving the scene, according to the GCPD.

On Monday, the man was found and arrested without incident. The GCPD says during the arrest, officers found suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills mixed with fentanyl and methamphetamine on the man.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal threat, criminal damage, possession of stimulant and possession of opiate.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.

