Garden City Police nab feathered ‘felon’

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Garden City were able to nab an unexpected burglar.

It happened shortly after noon Saturday at the historic Finnup Homes. Police responded after a motion sensor set off a burglary alarm.

Once inside, officers located the intruder, it wasn’t a person. What appears to be a Eurasian collared-dove somehow made its way inside.

Officer Brecken Ralston caught the bird as it tried to fly off in one of the bedrooms and remove it from the home.

Amy Heineman, Executive Assistant for the Finnup Trustees sent a message of thanks to Garden City Police that they shared on Facebook.

“At first I thought I should have just checked it out myself and not bothered the police, but I’m so glad they were there,” says Heineman. “I have no idea what I would have done! And he just sprung into action. I want to express my sincere appreciation for Officer Ralston catching this little intruder today!”

Police say the dove was unharmed and released safely.

