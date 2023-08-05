Garden City police seek man in 2 robberies, one armed. Have you seen him or a stolen truck?

Garden City police are searching for a man they suspect committed two robberies last week. In one case, he displayed a gun to store employees, police said.

Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, the suspect approached an employee at the Garden City Walmart and demanded money, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department.

After staff complied, he fled in a white GMC pickup truck that was stolen from Atkinson’s Mirror and Glass in Boise, police said. Police did not disclose the amount of money that was taken.

Police also did not provide the address of the store, but the Garden City Walmart is at 7319 W. State St.

On Friday, a man that police said they believe was the same suspect attempted to rob Vista Pawn at 6961 W. State St. in Garden City. He showed staff a gun and told them to give him money, according to the release, but the employees refused and he fled in the same truck. Police said they were dispatched to the location about 6:25 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.