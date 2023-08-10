Garden City teens shot at officers, prosecutors say. Bonds were set at $3M total

A court has set bonds of $3 million total for two teens who were arrested after a Garden City police shooting Wednesday.

A 16-year-old, who was charged as an adult and charged with attempted murder, had his bond set for $2 million, while the 18-year-old, who was charged with unlawfully discharging a handgun, had a bond set for $1 million. Both will have their preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug 23. Prosecutors said the severity of the charges justified the bond amounts.

The 16-year-old was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The court didn’t disclose his name.

According to prosecutors, a witness was walking on the 9200 block of Stoneham Drive in Garden City when the juvenile started firing at them from a residence on that street. The witness ran down the street while being fired on and eventually took cover in a nearby business with another individual.

Prosecutors said the sound of gunfire awoke the 18-year-old, who ran to the back bedroom of the Garden City home where he stayed with the 16-year-old. Prosecutors said the juvenile handed the 18-year-old a pistol while holding the assault rifle that belonged to the man.

Once police arrived, they were fired on, and when officers entered the residence, they were fired on again, prosecutors said. The 18-year-old admitted to firing up to 10 rounds during the shootout. He stopped when he realized it was the police, he told the authorities.

Prosecutors told the judge that police found 11 bags of mushrooms, 173 grams of marijuana and cannabis vape cartridges. Police said the juvenile told officers that he had been awake for the past two days on methamphetamines. He also told officers that he thought he saw someone trying to break into the home on the surveillance camera and fired at the door.

The state told the judge that officers interviewed neighbors and witnesses and found no evidence that anyone was trying to break into the home on Stoneham Drive.