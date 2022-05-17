Garden City vehicle theft, pursuit ends in arrest

May 17—GARDEN CITY — A South St. Paul man was arrested after reportedly fleeing from sheriff's deputies in a stolen vehicle Tuesday in Blue Earth County.

Phillip Gregory Johnson is in jail facing charges related to the theft and pursuit, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

A Garden City resident reported someone drove off in his Chevrolet Blazer around 5:28 a.m., the release said. They keys had been left inside the vehicle.

Deputies reported finding the vehicle about three miles south of Garden City on Highway 169. Johnson pulled over at first, but then fled farther south before being boxed in and stopped in Faribault County near Winnebago.

There were no reported injuries and the vehicle sustained no damage.

