Garden City woman shot, killed by Cass County deputy during welfare check, police say

A woman died Monday after being shot by a Cass County deputy in Garden City when law enforcement officers were called to a residence to check on a person’s welfare.

Just before 4 p.m., Cass County deputies were sent to the 300 block of Lake Road. When they arrived, deputies saw a female on the front porch of a residence there holding a firearm, Lt. Craig McMein, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email Monday evening.

Police say the female pointed the firearm at the deputies. One of the deputies fired and struck her in the torso, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where she died.

The shooting is being investigated by the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Office Critical Response Team, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The team is composed of deputies from Cass, Henry and Bates counties.