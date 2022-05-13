Garden gnomes are trendy! Here are 17 to shop

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Dwarves, goblins, gnomes—it doesn’t matter what you call them, these creatures of myth and folklore were once confined to the mines, but these days they’re making headlines across neighborhood gardens.

Yep, garden gnomes are trendy this year, in case you hadn’t noticed, and we’ve culled a list of our favorites. Whether you prefer a bearded version most grandmas would approve or you’re more inclined to the, well, interesting approaches, e.g. gangsta rapper garden gnomes, give this list a read and insert some personality around your plants.

Here are 17 garden gnomes to shop right now.

17 garden gnomes to keep your plants in whimsical company

1. La Jolie Muse Butterfly Garden Gnome

Butterflies and glowing orbs—who could ask for a more enchanting character to accompany your pollinator plants? Made of resin, this foot-tall bearded fella sports a rosy nose and a hat of leaves. There’s a solar panel on his back, which soaks in the sun during the day and illuminates both the butterfly and the crystal he’s holding for up to 10 hours every night.

Get the La Jolie Muse Butterfly Garden Gnome at Amazon for $40

2. DesGully Reading Garden Gnome

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

If Harry Potter were a garden gnome, this would be him. Black-rimmed, round glasses take up much of his face, encircling wide eyes that double as solar lights. Seated at 12 inches tall, this resin garden gnome reads a book in his lamp for 6 to 8 hours after dark, while a snail keeps him company.

Get the DesGully Reading Garden Gnome at Amazon for $19

3. DWK Garden Gnome Couple

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Just shy of 6 inches tall and made of resin, this garden gnome gets plural. They’re clearly enjoying old age, seated on a bench and holding a sign that reads, “Grow old with me, the best is yet to be.” Here’s to couples goals!

Get the DWK Garden Gnome Couple at Amazon for $22

4. Alpine Corporation Garden Gnome Holding Bird

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

More classic than cute, this outdoor statue has the physique of Santa Claus, complete with the black buckled belt and boots. It’s made of polyresin and stone powder, and does not contain any lighting. He is, however, holding a blue bird.

Get the Alpine Corporation Garden Gnome Holding Bird at Amazon for $16

5. Theresa’s Collections Flocked Garden Gnome

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Despite his perfectly groomed white beard and flawless mossy hat and coat, this 14-inch resin garden gnome looks like he’s ready to go dig in a mine with his spade and solar-powered lantern. Do keep him in the sun, though.

Get the Theresa’s Collections Flocked Garden Gnome at Amazon for $35

6. Design Toscano Axle Grease the Biker Garden Gnome

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

A skull-and-crossbones tattoo and overly rosy cheeks—he is holding a 40—aren’t the only “gone bad” details in this garden gnome who’s riding a motorcycle and wearing shades and a black leather vest. Anyone who wants to jazz up their patch of earth, but wants to keep their edge, can go for this guy.

Get the Design Toscano Axle Grease the Biker Garden Gnome at Amazon for $37

7. Exhart Namaste Yoga Garden Gnome

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

At 19 inches tall, this stone-hued (he’s made of resin) garden gnome makes a big splash on your outdoor zen retreat. He’s ditched the colorful paint and his shoes to sit lotus-style and inspire you to take an afternoon meditation break.

Get the Exhart Namaste Yoga Garden Gnome at Amazon for $80

8. Bits and Pieces Out-the-door Tree Hugger

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Garden gnomes are on the move! Mount this escape artist midway up a tree and watch him as he climbs out a window en route back to your gorgeous garden. He’s 12 inches tall and has ears like Dopey, so you can’t miss him.

Get the Bits and Pieces Out-the-door Tree Hugger at Amazon for $30

9. By Mark & Margot Swedish Flocked Solar Gnome

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

This female spin on the traditional Scandinavian garden gnome has braids as long and as white as her counterparts’ beards. She’s ready to go plant some of her own flowers in her cottage plot, by day or by night with her solar powered lantern.

Get the By Mark & Margot Swedish Flocked Solar Gnome at Amazon for $37

10. Bright Creations Paint Your Own Garden Gnomes

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

If you’ve got a kid in the house, let them give your soon-to-be garden gnomes some personality. This DIY kit features two unpainted 5-inch-tall resin figures, and works with most paints (paint supplies not included).

Get the Bright Creations Paint Your Own Garden Gnomes, 2 pack, at Amazon for $16

11. BigMouth Inc. Game of Gnomes Garden Gnome

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Like Rob Stark before him, this stern garden gnome sits upon The Iron Throne and makes a hilarious adornment for any Game of Thrones fan slash gardening enthusiast. The resin statue wields a shovel and, seated, is 9 inches tall.

Get the BigMouth Inc. Game of Gnomes Garden Gnome at Amazon for $30

12. Design Toscano Bigfoot

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

If you’re enamored of mythical creatures, this garden statue celebrates two of the best. A 16-inch Sasquatch strides through your garden with four gnomes tucked under his arms and clinging to his back. It’s hard to say if this is a kidnapping or an escape in progress, but either scenario is unique and delightful.

Get the Design Toscano Bigfoot at Amazon for $62

5 quirky garden gnomes in case the seven dwarfs look doesn’t work for you

13. Qingo Tree Elves

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

These mini, glow-in-the-dark alien elves will make your enchanted garden otherworldly with their green or blue hue and creepy black-hole eyes. Made of resin, they’re great for outdoor use, but, be warned, smaller than your average garden gnome.

Get the Qingo Tree Elves (set of 20) at Amazon for $14

14. Rapper Garden Gnomes

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Sculpted out of resin and hand painted, this lineup of hip-hop music icons brings ‘90s gangsta rap to the garden. From Tupac, Easy E, and Snoop Dog to Biggie Smalls and Ludacris, there are no pointy hats and trailing beards for this crew, but there are chains aplenty.

Get the Rapper Garden Gnomes at Blueblom starting at $19

15. Cabina Home Horror Movie Garden Gnomes

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

Your neighbors will be screaming over these classic villains planted among your ivy and rose bushes. The Crystal Lake Slasher, Karen Cooper, the Grim Reaper—if you know and love these characters, these gnomes are meant for the garden of your nightmares.

Get the Cabina Home Horror Movie Garden Gnomes (set of 4) at Walmart for $49

16. Jim Shore Gardening Gnome Figurine

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

This engaging stone-resin charmer is the perfect creature to lord over a fairy house or cottage garden. Artful in its 14-inch-tall design and hand painted, he boasts fleur-de-lis and tiny flowers on his hat and watering can. Pure enchantment.

Get the Jim Shore Gardening Gnome Figurine at Hallmark for $120

17. Design Toscano Gottfried the Gigantic Statue

Enchant your garden with these garden gnomes.

If you’re really looking to make a statement, this 4-foot-tall Paul Bunyon of a garden gnome has got you covered. The Germanic giant will dwarf your daisies and mums, and, although he’s made of resin, he looks charming as if whittled of wood.

Get the Design Toscano Gottfried the Gigantic Statue at Wayfair for $327

