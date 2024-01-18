Garden of the Gods a major contributor for the Colorado Springs economy
The National Recreation and Park Association found Garden of the Gods is a major contributor to the Colorado Springs economy.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
The mood among top minds in finance on the impact on investors from another Trump presidency is cautiously optimistic, at best.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
Packing a higher-res camera, a brighter screen and a whole host of new AI features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is setting the bar for every other flagship phone due out later this year.
General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
The U.S. announced on Wednesday it has decided to put the Houthis in Yemen on the terrorist list again. The decision comes as the U.S. continues to launch strikes against the militant group for their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
It comes at a time of tremendous layoffs in the tech industry.
Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
Onera Health, a startup providing sleep diagnostic and monitoring technology to help clinicians conduct studies, has raised €30 million ($32 million) in a Series C round of funding. Poor sleep is thought to impact the U.S. economy alone to the tune of $400 billion, due to factors such as absenteeism and sleep-related presenteeism. While there are countless sleep-tracking aids in the market already, Onera sells itself as more of a clinical-grade solution, having secured regulatory clearance from the likes of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. The company provides end-to-end "polysomnography-as-a-service," allowing healthcare professionals to conduct a sleep study directly in the patient's home -- or in a lab, if required.
Barrett-Jackson will auction off the first 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during a sale taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 27.
