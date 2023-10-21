Garden Grove man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting underage girl

A Garden Grove man was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl after contacting her through social media.

According to a Garden Grove Police department news release, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Eric Andrew Carino, requested to meet the underage victim in person to engage in sexual relations, and she initially agreed. Upon meeting, the young girl changed her mind and requested Carino take her home. Carino ignored the victim’s request and instead took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.

After assaulting her, Carino drove her back home and immediately blocked her on social media.

During an investigation, the young girl was able to identify Carino as the man who sexually assaulted her. Police also linked Carino to an additional 2021 sexual assault case from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested on sexual assault charges.

