Garden Grove man killed in early morning hit-and-run

A man from Garden Grove was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Westminster, law enforcement officials said.

According to a release from the Westminster Police Department, the unidentified 36-year-old man was found lying in the road on Bishop Street west of Brookhurst Street just before 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

He had suffered injuries “consistent with being struck by a vehicle” and was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel, police confirmed.

“Officers located a possible witness nearby who confirmed the male had been struck by a single vehicle which immediately fled the scene,” Westminster police said. “The witness described the vehicle as a small dark-colored sedan that was last seen driving westbound on Bishop Street at Belgrade.”

Law enforcement officials are continuing to canvas the area for video or more possible witnesses. No suspect or vehicle description have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-548-3770.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-841-6227 or by visiting their website.

