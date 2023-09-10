Garden Guy: How to divide perennials in the fall and spring seasons

With fall and cooler weather coming soon, now is the time to think about and prepare for dividing perennials. For those of you new to gardening, this is a way to get free plants and rejuvenate certain perennials that have stopped blooming, have bare clump areas where some have died, or have simply lost their vigor.

General dividing guidelines are that spring bloomers should be divided in fall while fall bloomers should be divided in spring. By doing this, most will bloom without missing a season. But many can be divided at either time if you can accept possibly skipping a season of bloom. Additionally, some hot weather loving perennials and some that are marginally winter hardy where you garden are better divided in spring because they may not have time to get rooted in before a hard freeze kills them.

Hatton

Examples of plants to divide in fall (some can also be divided in spring) include mat forming Dianthus spp (carnations, pinks), Rudbeckia spp. (black-eyed Susan), Echinacea purpurea (purple coneflower), Coreopsis grandiflora, Salvia spp., Hemerocallis spp. (daylilies), and others. Bearded iris can be divided in August as well as later in fall.

Try to work when it is cool or cloudy. Prior to dividing, water those to be divided so that they are fully hydrated. It will also make digging easier. If possible, prepare the area where divisions are going to be planted before digging and dividing to minimize transplant shock. If that is not possible, keep the divisions moist and out of the heat. If necessary, they can be planted temporarily in a temporary location or in containers for care until they are planted in their final location. These methods can also be used if you are giving them away.

Most perennials are divided easily. Depending on the plant, dig the clump or slice off part of it and examine the roots. Some like daylilies and iris generally will easily pull apart or they can be cut apart. Others will need to be cut apart with a knife, spade, or other tool that will easily do the job. Some plants with woodier stems may need to be sliced with a saw or hatchet. Remove dead material and damaged roots and stems.

Making fewer large divisions will get a new grouping established more quickly, but if you need more plants take smaller cuttings. In all cases, be sure that there are a number of good, healthy roots attached to the stems to support their foliage.

Plant at the same depth that they were growing by looking at the stems to see the soil line. Since iris are planted shallowly in the ground with the rhizome exposed, cut the leaves into a short fan to help prevent them from blowing over before they put down new roots to anchor them. For plants like salvia, I usually cut foliage back significantly to minimize stress resulting from too few roots trying to keep too much foliage hydrated.

Mulch and keep plants moist until they have settled in.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Garden Guy column: Dividing perennial plants in the fall