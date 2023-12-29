The Garden Guy offers Heart to Heart talk while looking back and ahead

Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame was the Caladium of the Year for 2023 and showed itself to be versatile in combinations like this one where it was paired with Blue Mohawk rush and Seet Caroline Medusa Green ornamental sweet potato.

This time of the year you see stories not only looking back at 2023 but also offering prognostications for 2024. As a gardener, this exercise is fun to do. For instance, the Proven Winners ‘Caladium of the Year’ for 2023 was Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame. That accolade was an eye-opener for a lot of gardeners.

You see, we think of caladiums in two basic types or forms: fancy leaves and strap leaves. Fancy leaves are large, heart- or semi-heart shaped. Strap or lance-leaves are narrow, some ruffled, and generally shorter. So, this dichotomy has led many gardeners to choose sides, as in bigger is better.

Scarlet Flame, the 2023 Caladium of the Year, is a strap-leaved selection and won our hearts with its vibrancy, oodles of leaves, and ability to work in mixes or partnerships most of us only dream about.

I’ll never forget the combination with Blue Mohawk rush and Sweet Caroline Medusa Green ornamental sweet potato. It is also a caladium for sun or shade. Those of us who paid attention, will never roll our eyes at a strap-leaved variety again.

Heart to Heart Lemon Blush caladium looks tropical in a setting with Heart of the Jungle elephant ears, Shadowland Wheee! hosta, and Lemon Coral sedum.

Lemon Blush demands attention, even from shadier corners

Heart to Heart Lemon Blush has been chosen as the 2024 ‘Caladium of the Year’. Lemon Blush is an award-winning, fancy-leaved selection that is recommended for shade to part shade. It offers a new look in the world of caladiums with rose red centers and veins along with wide chartreuse margins. This means it will indeed be seen or noticed in those shadier areas of the landscape.

It will open doors to combining with hydrangeas, reblooming azaleas, impatiens, and hostas. Lemon Blush will also look really dazzling in a tropical setting with bananas, elephant ears and papyrus grasses. You will find several recipes using Lemon Blush on the Proven Winners caladium page.

University trials on caladiums are still relatively new but already Heart to Heart Lemon Blush has won Top Performer Awards at University of Georgia and North Carolina State JC Raulston Arboretum. It also won Director’s Select Awards at Penn State in two different years.

Heart to Heart Lemon Blush is the Caladium of the Year for 2024. It is a fancy-leaved type and is recommended for the shadier parts of the landscape.

The last few years I have been growing my caladiums by planting jumbo bulbs. Heart to Heart has taken the guesswork out of deciding which side goes up with white marking. Another tip is to plant the pointed side upward. You can imagine that studying each tuber to determine the top side would take days to plant for the novice gardener, and for the pros too. Each tuber has also been de-eyed meaning you are going to get the maximum sized foliage.

When planting tubers in the ground, you want the soil to be a warm 65 degrees. So, most of the country has plenty of time to do their caladium bulb acquisition for late spring planting. The thought of planting a hundred tubers can seem daunting. You’ll find yourself thinking maybe I’ll just plant 20.

That was ‘The Old Garden Guy.’ I have since learned the value and ease of planting tubers with 'Twist 'n' Plant' augers attached to drills. This will change everything you do in the garden. The tubers are planted so that the top is at least two inches below the soil surface.

Heart to Heart Lemon Blush pairs well with other shade caladiums like this Heart to Heart Splash of Wine grown in a glazed container.

A lot of gardeners choose to buy caladiums already growing in containers. This is certainly a great method, especially since you will see the actual color you are buying. These containerized caladiums are recommended to be planted with the top of the rootball about a half inch below the soil surface whether you are growing in beds or a container.

Caladium maintenance is easy and mainly centered around making sure you have adequate moisture. You keep the moisture going and the leaves will last longer than you ever dreamed. Letting dry to a wilting point spells danger. A dilute, half strength, water soluble fertilizer every three weeks is all you need.

While this handoff from 2023 to 2024 Caladium of the Year commences, there are 29 varieties in the Heart to Heart series to give you many more choices for the garden of your dreams.

