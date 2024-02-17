Garden: Here's what you should know if you want colorful azaleas in spring

The recent springlike weather has many homeowners in Greater Columbus thinking about renovating their home landscapes next season. One of the most popular shrubs sold in garden centers each spring is the azalea, a dependable foundation shrub that can provide years of reliable early spring color when planted in the correct site and provided with proper care. But ignore the needs of this landscape stalwart and its flowers quickly fade and this plant will languish in the landscape.

Sunlight critical

Although azaleas can thrive in locations in the landscape with some shade, they will not do well in locations with deep shade for a large portion of the day. Too much shade will cause azaleas to become leggy with little new foliage growth each season and few to no flowers after just a couple of growing seasons after installation.

Locations under large mature shade trees can be problematic for azaleas, as can foundation plantings on the north and south sides of homes that are in close proximity to neighboring homes. The perfect location for azaleas is one that gets morning sun and afternoon shade, or one with dappled sunlight throughout the day.

Right soil

Poorly drained soils and soils composed of heavy clay are not the perfect characteristics in which azaleas will thrive. The No. 1 killer of azaleas in the landscape is soggy soils. This plant simply cannot tolerate wet roots. It is common for soils around the foundation of newer homes to be composed primarily of subsoil, not topsoil, as builders routinely remove valuable topsoil from building sites or dump subsoil excavated for the home’s foundation or basement right next to the home.

Mike Hogan

Locations with this type of soil should be amended by adding large amounts or organic matter such as peat and compost before planting azalea. By adding large amounts of organic matter to the soil, you will create a raised bed that will have proper drainage and allow for effective air and water movement in the soil.

Soil pH important

Azaleas are acid-loving plants that grow best in soils with acidic soils with a pH of 4.5 to 5.5. A pH of 7.0 is neutral. Unfortunately, native soils in much of Greater Columbus tend to be more alkaline because the parent material of the soil is limestone, and is relatively close to the soil surface. While soil pH can be lowered by adding elemental sulfur to the soil, this will need to be done each season in order to keep the pH low so that azaleas will thrive. If you are unsure about the pH of your soil, you can have your soil tested. Information about how you can get your soil tested is available at go.osu.edu/franklinsoiltesting.

Proper care and maintenance

Azaleas are not very drought tolerant and young or newly planted shrubs will require supplemental irrigation when rainfall is sparse. For the first two growing seasons after planting, azaleas should be watered every three or four days when it doesn’t rain. After the first two growing seasons, watering once a week in dry weather is adequate.

Azaleas typically do not require heavy pruning, but if pruning is desired, it should be completed after flowering in spring and before August. This is because flower buds develop on old wood, so if you prune in late summer, fall, or even winter, you will remove the buds and will not have flowers in the spring.

Azaleas are shallow-rooted plants so two to three inches of an organic mulch will help protect roots from winter damage. Mulch will also help to conserve soil moisture during periods of dry weather.

In the next few weeks, several different colors and varieties of azaleas will soon appear in garden centers in Greater Columbus. These and other woody shrubs can be planted outdoors in Greater Columbus as early as March if the soil is not frozen. Some high-performing varieties include: Martha Hitchcock, Madame Butterfly, Rosebud, Treasure, Dayspring, Elsie Lee, Herbert, Louise Gable, and Sandra Ann.

Mike Hogan is Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension. hogan.1@osu.edu

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Be mindful of soil conditions and location when planting azaleas