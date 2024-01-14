Garden: Seeking reader input on topics for the 2024 growing season

We can help guide you about how to create an inviting gardening space.

In our weekly gardening column, almost any garden-related topic is fair game. In the past, we have explored how to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs in the home garden, whether you have a large in-ground garden, a raised bed, or just a couple of pots on your porch.

We also like to cover home landscape topics such as lawn maintenance, tree and shrub selection and care and, of course, flowers. Any kind of flowering plants!

Gardeners are also environmentalists, so our weekly column sometimes addresses topics that help gardeners and homeowners improve the environmental sustainability of their gardens and home landscapes. This includes how to control pests such as insects and diseases without causing detrimental effects on natural resources such as water, soil, water and air.

Has all of this talk about gardening put you in the mood for the growing season season? If so, what are they things that you would like to do differently this year?

What new plants would you like to learn how to grow?

Would you like to learn how to grow fruit in your backyard?

Or perhaps you would like to know more aboit growing vegetables and fruit.

Or how to design a garden to attract wildlife? Or maybe a garden with plants that repel wildlife?

Or perhaps there is a houseplant you would love to learn more about.

Here at The Dispatch, we would like to know what you, the reader of all things gardening, would like to see featured in our weekly gardening column on Sundays. No form, no online survey, just send your ideas by email to hogan.1@osu.edu.

Although we can’t promise that we can address each topic this year, we’d like to know what’s on the mind of our gardening readers.

So Mike's inbox awaits your ideas.

Mike Hogan is an Extension educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension.

hogan.1@osu.edu

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Garden: What do readers want to know about this year?