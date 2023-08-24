Garden State Parkway fatal crash: Driver high on fentanyl sentenced for vehicular homicide

TOMS RIVER - A Virginia woman was sentenced Thursday to six years in state prison for causing the death of a Berkeley man on the Garden State Parkway while she was driving while high on fentanyl, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Michelle Roselli, 36, who is from Spotsylvania County, will be required to serve at least 85% of her prison term for vehicular homicide before she is eligible for parole, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of the Parkway near milepost 64 on Jan. 26, 2020, ending the life of Tri Nguyen, 66, who was one of three passengers and a driver in the 2001 Toyota Scion that Roselli struck.

A woman seated next to Nguyen, Thuy Duong, 51, also of Berkeley, was recently released from a rehabilitation facility for the injuries she suffered in the crash, according to the statement.

The other victims injured were the driver, Kathy Nguyen, 32, of the Bayville section of Berkeley, and a juvenile passenger in the front seat of the Scion.

Investigators determined that Roselli was responsible for the crash. She was behind the wheel of a 2012 Honda Civic when she failed to maintain her lane and collided with the other vehicle, sending it careening into a wooded area, where the Scion struck several trees.

Roselli failed a sobriety test at the scene and a search warrant for a sample of her blood revealed the presence of 8.6 nanograms of fentanyl in her system, rendering her unfit to operate a motor vehicle, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Nguyen died from his injuries about a month after the crash.

Last May, Roselli pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, assault by auto and driving under the influence. She was sentenced Thursday by state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Toms River.

County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Schron represented the state of New Jersey in the matter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Virginia woman sentenced for killing Berkeley man in Parkway crash