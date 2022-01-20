Garden State Parkway fire was arson, according to NJ State Police

BRICK - A fire that shut down the Garden State Parkway in both directions for more than 12 hours from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning was intentionally set, according to the New Jersey State Police.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the fire was started by several individuals, possibly juveniles, within a drainage culvert that runs underneath the parkway from the Exit 91 north entrance ramp to the Exit 91 south exit ramp, the State Police said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

The blaze wreaked havoc on the Wednesday evening commute and brought traffic throughout northern Ocean County and southern Monmouth County to a halt.

The parkway reopened on Thursday morning.

Gov. Phil Murphy was also briefed on the blaze Wednesday evening.

After setting the fire in the culvert opening on the southbound side of the parkway, the suspects were seen running into the condominium complex of the Evergreen Woods Park Association, which runs parallel to the Garden State Parkway, according to the statement.

At one point during the battle to control the blaze, authorities at the scene were heard discussing whether the same condos should be evacuated for the safety of the people inside — ultimately, the decision was made that there was no need to do so.

In a statement, the Brick Township Police Department said: “Yesterday’s fire was dangerous and caused significant traffic problems for several hours. We want to both acknowledge the multi-agency efforts at fighting and containing the fire and ask the community for some assistance in the ensuing arson investigation.”

Anyone who can provide information about the suspects or any information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office — Holmdel Station at 732-441-4576 or 732-441-4550. Anonymous tips will be accepted.

