Garden: Before you throw out the Christmas tree and decorations, consider recycling options

Live Christmas trees are more environmentally sustainable than artificial trees.

The holiday season is one of consumption with a relatively large carbon footprint. The good news is that there are ways to reduce the carbon footprint of the season by reducing, reusing and recycling live Christmas trees, holiday plants, decorations and paper items associated with the festivities of the season.

Before you begin the task of removing your holiday decorations, think about the environmental impact of the holiday season and look for ways to minimize this impact when disposing of your holiday decorations.

From disposing of your live Christmas tree and holiday plants to disposing of burned-out strings of lights, there are environmentally friendly options for disposal or re-use of nearly all holiday decorations, including the mountains of gift-wrap paper and cardboard packaging that seems to pile up during the holidays.

More: More than 15 Christmas light displays in and around Columbus that you have to check out

Cut trees

Several options exist to recycle or re-use your cut tree. Most municipalities in central Ohio collect used Christmas trees with their regular yard waste and recycling pick-up. Trees are chipped and the mulch is provided to gardeners or used in parks and other municipal facilities. Trees taller than six feet should be cut in half and should not be placed in recycling containers. Trees should not be in plastic bags and all decorations must be removed.There are many other ways in which cut Christmas trees can be recycled:

• Wildlife habitat: Used trees make excellent winter habitat for birds, wildlife and even beneficial insects. Simply place your used tree in the garden or yard and use it as a winter bird-feeding station and sanctuary. Suet, bird feeders and even strings of popcorn, cranberries or orange slices hung on the tree will attract birds and they will use the tree for shelter.

Mike Hogan

• Mulch: Use a sharp pair of pruners to cut the branches into small pieces that can be used as winter mulch on planting beds.

• Compost: Live trees can be added to compost piles when cut into small pieces. Depending on the size of your tree, the trunk will need to be sawed into smaller pieces and will take longer than the branches to decompose.

• Firewood: Chop up your tree and use it for fuel in your fireplace or fire pit. The branches and needles will dry out quickly, but you should wait a couple of months before the trunk of the tree is dry enough to burn.

• Make wooden coasters: Use a handsaw to cut the lower portion of your Christmas tree trunk to make drink coasters or small trivets. Simply cut the trunk into ½-inch slices and then sand down the surfaces and stain and seal before using them.

• Fish habitat: If you have a pond or lake on your property, used Christmas trees make excellent wildlife habitat when placed beneath the water. Secure the tree with rope to two cement blocks before dropping the tree into the water. Some park districts with lakes will also collect trees from consumers for this purpose.

The trunk of used Christmas trees can be cut to make drink coasters.

Wreaths, roping and holly boughs

Wreathes made from live evergreens, holly boughs and pine roping can all be used as mulch or added to compost piles. Cut branches and boughs into smaller pieces and add to the compost pile or use as insulating mulch in planting beds. Be sure to remove wire wreath frames as well as the wire or string on pine roping before cutting it into smaller pieces.

More: Thousands stuck in traffic jam exiting Columbus Zoo's Wildlights Saturday night

Holiday plants

Live plants such as poinsettia, Christmas cactus and amaryllis can be saved for blooming again next season — if you are willing to provide care for them for the next 11 months. After its flower drops, allow amaryllis plants to continue producing green leaves as this foliage will add energy reserves to the bulb for flowering next winter. Amaryllis plants will need several months in a cool, dark area in order to bloom again next December.

To keep a poinsettia plant, continue providing water and lots of light through the winter and spring. Then prune the plant to approximately 6 or 8 inches in early summer. To bring out the full color of the plant next December, it will need 12 hours of complete darkness each night for two months.

Keep Christmas cacti in locations with filtered light and provide 12 hours of complete darkness each day for about six weeks before desired blooming next season.

Holiday plants, including the planting media in which they are growing, can also be incorporated into compost piles.

Food waste

Approximately one-third of all food produced in the United States goes to waste. Set realistic expectations for how much food is needed for holiday feasts and consider adding food waste to a compost pile or disposing of it through a commercial compost facility or service. Food waste such as fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds and tea bags can all be composted. Meat scraps, bones and products containing oils such as mayonnaise or salad dressings should not be composted.

Paper and packaging

Most gift wrap, greeting cards and cardboard packaging can be recycled or even composted as long as the paper does not contain glitter or other non-paper embellishments. When adding paper to compost piles be sure to tear it into smaller pieces to speed up the decomposition process. When adding large amounts of paper to a compost pile, add some fresh “green” material such as food waste or plant material and mix this material with the paper.

Recycling string lights

Several communities in central Ohio are sponsoring recycling programs for broken Christmas lights. Check with your municipality to find out about a recycling program close to your home.

By recycling and repurposing live holiday plants and plant materials, as well as other holiday decorations, you can reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of the holiday season.

Mike Hogan is an Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension.

hogan.1@osu.edu

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Here are eco-friendly ways to dispose of or recycle holiday decor