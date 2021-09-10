Gardener grows incredibly tiny apples that can survive extreme cold

The Pioneer Woman

Long gone are the days when Brussels sprouts were everyone's least favorite vegetable—today you'll find them everywhere: in sheet-pan dinners, at fancy restaurants, and even on the breakfast table. Whether you're a reformed Brussels sprouts hater or you've always loved them, you can't go wrong with the 25 great Brussels sprouts recipes in this collection. It's really a mystery why these underrated veggies ever had a bad reputation: They're starchy and filling, and they crisp up like no other food when you roast them or throw them in with an air fryer recipe.