Gardener stabbed in the back in central Fresno, trying to fight off thieves

A gardener was stabbed Thursday in central Fresno while trying to fight off three suspects who were attempting to steal equipment.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Maroa and Ashlan avenues.

Fresno police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was working as a gardener when he saw someone trying to steal equipment from the back of his truck.

After confronting the would-be thief, a fight ensued.

That’s when two other people jumped in and punched the gardener before all three suspects fled in a vehicle.

Witnesses attending to the victim noticed the gardener was stabbed in his back.

The victim drove himself to a local hospital, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

Police eventually tracked down and detained the three suspects at a residence in the 1900 block of E. Michigan Avenue. Officers and detectives are working to determine their involvement and what charges each of them might face.