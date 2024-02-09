VERO BEACH − About 80 vendors set up shop during the two-day 22nd annual Gardenfest! at Riverside Park Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

The annual event is hosted by the Garden Club of Indian River County.

Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family-friendly garden shows in Florida, according to the club.

Visitors come from all over, to stroll under the oaks and visit vendors. Aside from plants and garden accessories, there was food, children’s crafts and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrived with a wagon to fill with garden treasures.

Melanie Swanson, of Vero Beach, shops for plants among more than 80 vendors during day one of the two-day 22nd annual Gardenfest, hosted by the Garden Club of Indian River County at Riverside Park on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Vero Beach. “I love it. The weather’s perfect, the products are beautiful, and it is a great day,” Swanson said.

The club advertises that for over 20 years, members have been scouring the south to bring together the highest quality vendors of plants and garden accessories.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gardenfest! If you missed it, visit with this gallery of photos