Gardening for You: Acorns not just for decoration

Spot an oak tree this time of year and under and all around it will be hundreds of acorns. To some gardeners, acorns are a nuisance but there are positives to them. Collecting acorns gets us outdoors, foraging for them gives physical exercise, and for the super resourceful, the bonus of a unique activity: preparing acorns for the table.

Acorns collected from three oaks. Clockwise from top left: live oak acorns, Burr oak acorns and leaves, and bottom left Texas Red oak acorns and leaves. The easiest to prepare for the table are live oak and Burr oak acorns.

Acorns are the fruit of Quercus (oak) trees. Acorns are food not just for the animals and birds that feed on them, humans have consumed acorns for centuries. Native populations have long considered acorns to have a rich status in the human diet, which prompted research to quantify their nutritional value.

Quercus species have been found to have high levels of phytochemicals with biological activities of antioxidants, anticarcinogenics, and cardioprotective properties. Acorn derivatives are being investigated in the treatment of atherosclerosis, diabetes, or Alzheimer's disease (Comprehensive Reviews in Food Science and Food Safety: “A New Age for Quercus New Age for Quercus spp. Fruits).

Nutrient profiles depend on the species of acorn but all acorns have essential nutrients. Acorns are a source of the minerals calcium, iron, manganese, phosphorus, and potassium; vitamins A, B 6 , folate (B 9 ), and E; unsaturated fats, and protein.

As nutritional as acorns are for humans, they can’t just be picked up and munched on like an apple. Consuming raw acorns gives gastric distress and may be unsafe due to their tannins, the brownish, bitter-tasting biomolecules that can be toxic if consumed in high amounts. The term tannin comes from the old English “tanner” that refers to the use of oak bark in the tanning of animal hides into leather.

Tannins can be removed from the acorns by soaking or boiling in water. Once tannins have been eliminated, the acorns are safe to be eaten.

Peffley

To remove tannins by soaking, immerse clean unshelled acorns in cold water; tannins will leach into the water, turning the water brown. Change water frequently until water no longer has a brown leachate; soaking to leach the tannins takes several days.

To remove tannins by boiling:

Collect fully mature, intact acorns with no evidence of pests. Discard any with small holes, which indicates the presence of larva. Discard green, unripe acorns.

Rinse to cleanse dirt from the shells.

Crack hard shells with a nutcracker.

Boil acorns for 5 minutes or until water turns dark brown. Discard colored water; repeat boiling process until water rinses clear.

After leaching the tannins, roast acorns at 375°F for 15-10 minutes.

The best acorns for the table are those of the white oak class, which include Quercus virginiana, live oak, and Quercus macrocarpa, Burr oak. Red oaks synthesize more tannins and acorns are more bitter than white oak acorns. The red oaks in our region are Quercus texana, Texas Red oak, and Shumard Red oak; both are more difficult to prepare for consumption than are the live or Burr oaks.

Perhaps if those pesky acorns end up on the table, there will be fewer of them next year!

Some information from webmd.com

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gardening for You: Acorns not just for decoration