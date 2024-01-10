Gardening for You: Bare tree limbs reveal squirrel nests

The summer foliage of deciduous trees has dropped and their bare limbs are exposed. What is discovered in the bare canopies?

A squirrel has made a nest in this Burr oak. Squirrel nests are large, messy and haphazardly interwoven with stems and twigs. Nests are typically found about 20 feet from the groundin the fork of strong branches.

The bare winter tree limbs reveal what busy neighborhood squirrels have been building during the summer months. Squirrel nests!

Squirrels are clever engineers. Squirrel nests are created by the females, who usually make several nests in a year. She builds nests as a safe place to birth and raise baby squirrels. The mother squirrel may move from one nest to another if she feels threatened.

A tell-tale sign that a tree will be home for the nest is finding pieces of chewed stems about 6 inches in length with gnawed ends laying around the base of tree. Squirrels chew stems off branches with their sharp teeth and interweave the gnawed stems and twigs into a large, round clump that measures one or more feet in diameter. The pieces that did not get interwoven in building the nest fall to the ground.

The interior of the nest is hollow with an inner layer of softer material filled with stripped bark, grass, moss, pine needles, and leaves for the baby squirrels. There are usually two openings in the nest for easy ingress and egress. Nests provide insulation from the weather and a place to sleep in the winter since squirrels do not hibernate.

Nests are usually constructed in the interior of a canopy located about 20 feet from the ground in a tree that has abundant available squirrel food, like the Burr oak in the accompanying photo. Acorns are some of the main food sources for squirrels. Nests will be found near the main trunk or in the fork of strong branches.

Squirrel nests and bird nests can be distinguished by shape, size, and weave patterns. The weave pattern of a squirrel nest is irregular, messy, haphazard while bird nests are orderly and neatly constructed. Squirrel nests are shaped like a large ball with a round roof; bird nests are cup shaped, open at the top, and much smaller (other than raptor nests).

While squirrels are a nuisance in neighborhoods, they also can cause damage. Squirrels seek warm havens in the winter; if there are gaps in a house’s facia boards or loose shingles, they will enter the house and become squatters. From experience, these rodents are difficult to purge from the house or attic once they enter. In the garden, squirrels create a mess by digging up and snacking on newly planted bulbs, burying acorns that become seedlings next year.

Removing the nest is the main deterrent. Squirrels have litters of two to four kittens the spring and fall, making winter as the best time to remove a nest. Nests are easily removed by knocking them out of trees using long poles.

In addition to the damage squirrels cause, they are rodents that can transmit diseases to humans, such as Salmonellosis, Lyme disease, Leptospirosis, and Tularemia (squirreluniversity.com).

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

