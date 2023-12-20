Gardening for You: Butterfly houses for the garden

If the gardener on your list is passionate about pollinator gardening, they just might think finding a butterfly house under the Christmas tree to be a terrific gift.

A butterfly house provides a safe haven for overwintering butterflies. The small wooden structure brings the element of hope to the garden, knowing that the dainty creatures are cared for in the garden.

The term "butterfly house" has two meanings. One usage of the term butterfly house is a facility built specifically for the rearing and display of butterflies. Such a structure would be much like a conservatory that provides a tropical atmosphere with elevated humidity and controlled temperature. The technical term for such a facility is a lepidopterarium (lep-ih-dop-ter-AIR-ee-um), an abridgment of the family name combining butterfly, Lepidoptera, and terrarium; the qualities of a terrarium are that it is constructed of glass, fully enclosed with controlled environmental factors of light, humidity, and temperature.

The second meaning of butterfly house might more appropriately be referred to as a “hibernating box” (butterflywebsite.com). However, in research conducted for today’s column, most gardening websites call these structures a butterfly house and in keeping with common gardening vernacular, for our purposes we will call them butterfly houses.

Will a butterfly house always attract butterflies? Perhaps not, but certainly for the human that looks longingly at the little house and expecting a butterfly to find a safe haven, its brings the element of hope to the garden. A butterfly house brings a feature of interest to the cutting garden.

We do know what brings butterflies to a garden – host plants and nectar-producing plants. To keep butterflies in the garden, they need a water source and shelter.

Many butterfly species are migratory; on their journey, they may stop and feed on nectar in your garden and then continue to their destination. Some species hibernate as adults, finding undisturbed areas to overwinter. It is these species that may be attracted to and take shelter in a butterfly house. Mourning Cloaks, Angelwings and Tortoiseshells will be most prone to use them (joyfulbutterfly.com).

Since a butterfly house is used as shelter as the adult overwinters, they will not be attracted to the structure until the autumn months when temperatures begin to cool.

Where to place a butterfly house?

There are four major considerations:

1) provide a food source, which requires placing the butterfly house near host or nectar plants.

2) butterflies are drawn to isolated, woody spots with dense foliage that gives them protection.

3) butterflies hover in the garden as they seek nectar, which means placing the house near the height of plants that butterflies visit.

4) position the house leeward, sheltered from winds; place on a sturdy post to keep wind movement at a minimum.

Butterfly houses are structures made of untreated wood. They can come in various shapes, some long and narrow like the accompanying photo, others quite elaborate that look like cottages. Unlike bee boxes that have round holes, butterfly houses have long, narrow slots that accommodate the thin wings of adults while keeping predatory birds out of the house.

Some information from butterflywebsite.com

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Gardening for You: Butterfly houses for the garden