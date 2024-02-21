Gardening for You: Gardens love the nitrogen delivered in snow

West Texans love it when it snows. Gardeners especially.

Snowflakes are frozen water that encase droplets of air particulates. Flakes that are heavier than the air fall to the ground. Most snow is about 90% air; it is the entrapped air that gives snow the property of insulation. It also explains why typical snows have a snow-to-water ratio of 10:1, that is, every 10 inches of snow yields about an inch of water. The recent snow that blanketed West Texas protected plant tops and roots from freezes while giving our gardens some much-desired moisture.

Nandina plants are blanketed with wet snow. The snow acts as an insulator, supplies moisture to the roots, and delivers a source of organic nitrogen to the soil.

But returning moisture to the ground and insulation properties are not snow’s only benefits. Snow can act as a fertilizer in the garden.

The chemistry of the conversion of atmospheric elements to beneficial soil elements is a fascinating and complex progression. Following is a much abbreviated description of how snow can act as a fertilizer in the garden.

As snowflakes form in the atmosphere and fall to the earth because of their weight, the air in which they form, and ultimately pass through, picks up atmospheric particulates.

The Earth’s atmosphere is 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen. The residual 1% contains traces of atmospheric gases that include argon, sulfuric acid, and carbon dioxide (scied.ucar.edu). It is the nitrogen that gives the greatest benefits to gardens.

While nitrogen is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere it is unavailable to plants unless converted into usable compounds in the soil.

Snow collects atmospheric nitrogen as it passes through the atmosphere. Atmospheric nitrogen is in the molecular form NH 2 (one atom of nitrogen linked to two atoms of hydrogen). What is cool about the NH 2 molecule is that it is highly reactive and when snow melts on thawed soil, the NH 2 molecule picks up another hydrogen atom and is converted to NH 3 . NH 3 is known as ammonia.

It is in the NH 3 form that the nitrogen seeps into the soil profile. But conversion does not stop with NH 3 . The molecule continues to react until it is converted to nitrate ions that plants can use, roughly about 7 mg of nitrogen gas per square foot in an inch of snow (cultureofchemistry.fieldofscience.com).

Calculations by scientists and longtime growers observed a 5- to 10-pound N/acre addition from late spring snow events. Atmospheric N is of benefit to the soil only if the ground is not frozen. Most nitrogen-laced snow falling on frozen ground is lost as runoff since the soil cannot soak it in (agweb.com).

Even though the amount of nitrogen added to soil isn’t much after a snow event, it does add available nitrogen to the garden. For this reason, snow has been disparagingly referred to as a “poor man’s fertilizer.”

Lastly, nitrogen that is picked up by the snow falling through the atmosphere can be absorbed as it lands on needles of conifers and leaves of evergreens. While the amount of nitrogen that seeps into the soil and is absorbed by evergreens is not much, it is a free source of nitrogen in an organic form and West Texas gardeners will use all we can get.

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

