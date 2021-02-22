Gardening: How to protect or heal trees damaged by snow

  • FILE - Arturo Diaz, 4, enjoys playing in a deep snow bank in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. With leafy branches in winter, evergreens are especially good at catching snow, which can be bent, even broken by a heavy snow load. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
  • People hike the snow-covered path at Wompatuck State Park, in Hingham, Mass., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The winter storms that have wreaked havoc in large swaths of the country recently can also damage trees and shrubs. (Erin Minichiello via AP)
  • This undated photo shows snow-laden arborvitae trees in New Paltz, NY. With leafy branches in winter, evergreens are especially good at catching snow, which can be bent, even broken by a heavy snow load. (Lee Reich via AP)
  • Snow accumulates on branches at Wompatuck State Park, in Hingham, Mass., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The winter storms that have wreaked havoc in large swaths of the country recently can also damage trees and shrubs. (Erin Minichiello via AP)
  • FILE - Branches of a decorative tree in the moat at the Renaissance at Colony Park, an upscale shopping venue in Ridgeland, Miss., are covered with ice on Feb. 15, 2021. For existing at-risk plants, forget about shoveling your walkways when you see snow starting to accumulate. Instead, run outside with your broom to brush snow from plant limbs. Don't knock the branches and don't bother with them at all if ice has formed, or they might snap off. Sweep snow gently upward and off. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
  • FILE - A small plow works in the parking lot at the Natick Mall, Feb. 2, 2021, in Natick, Mass. With leafy branches in winter, evergreens are especially good at catching snow, which can be bent, even broken by a heavy snow load. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • FILE - A horse stands in a snowy scene following an early morning snowfall in rural Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021. With leafy branches in winter, evergreens are especially good at catching snow, which can be bent, even broken by a heavy snow load. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
1 / 7

Gardening Snow Damage

FILE - Arturo Diaz, 4, enjoys playing in a deep snow bank in Hoboken, N.J., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. With leafy branches in winter, evergreens are especially good at catching snow, which can be bent, even broken by a heavy snow load. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
LEE REICH

The deadly winter storms that have wreaked havoc in large swaths of the country recently can also damage trees and shrubs.

Snow can of course enhance the look of yards and gardens, visually knitting together the plants, fences, even lawn furniture in a sea of white. But it also can bring down branches. Or worse, snap a major limb on a tree or split a bush wide open.

Most trees and shrubs will recover from such trauma, sending up new sprouts in the spring to replace missing limbs. But there are steps you can take to mitigate the damage and help the plant heal. There also are ways to help protect trees from the weather.

TREE FIRST AID

The ragged edge from a broken branch exposes a lot of surface area, which slows healing, so cut back any break cleanly to leave a surface that heals better.

Many gardeners’ first inclination, however, before doing any pruning, would be to save what is broken, merely putting the broken limb back in place and holding it there the way a doctor sets a broken bone. It can be done, just as if it were a large graft.

As with any graft, success is most likely if plant parts are lined up, held still and not given the opportunity to dry out. So attempt this fix immediately, especially for evergreens, which lose water through their leaves all winter. Re-align the break and then immobilize the joined parts with stakes and splints. After binding everything together tightly (I like to use electrical tape), seal in moisture by painting every cut part with “Tree-Kote” or some other moisture-resistant barrier.

Leave the “cast” in place throughout the next growing season. Keep an eye out for strangulation from the bindings, slitting and reapplying them if they become too tight. Depending on the size of the branch, it may need some staking for an additional year.

There’s really no harm in attempting to “set” a broken limb. If the repair fails, the plant most likely will send out a new sprout below the break, just as if you had cut it back. In that case, do cut the broken stub back cleanly.

Pines are among the few trees that will not send out new sprouts from old wood. You can sometimes still coax such a plant back to its former glory by bending a younger branch near the break to about the position of the lost limb. The stub from the lost limb makes a convenient handle on which to tie the younger replacement, but should eventually be cut back cleanly to its origin.

TAKE STEPS TO AVOID DAMAGE

Limb breakage, like many other gardening problems, can in large part be avoided by thinking ahead. Like deciding what to plant: Expect more limbs on the ground beneath fast-growing trees such as silver maple, willow and cottonwood, because their wood is weaker.

And any tree is stronger if trained in its youth to have just a single, upright main leader, off which grows well-spaced branches at wide angles. The reason the widely planted, ornamental Bradford pear trees have such a tendency to split their heads -- from snow or even just age -- is their natural tendency to grow many upright limbs clustered together.

Limiting the number of upright limbs on an evergreen such as arborvitae leaves fewer to break off, and a narrower top to better shed snow.

For at-risk plants, forget about shoveling your walkways when you see snow starting to accumulate. Instead, run outside with your broom to brush snow from plant limbs. Don’t knock the branches and don’t bother with them at all if ice has formed, or they might snap off. Sweep snow gently upward and off.

Tying up evergreen shrubs helps avert damage; just brush off the snow and loosely tie the limbs upright.

—-

Lee Reich writes regularly about gardening for The Associated Press. He has authored a number of books, including “Weedless Gardening” and “The Pruning Book.” He blogs at http://www.leereich.com/blog. He can be reached at garden@leereich.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, fatally stabbing one

    Tymetri Campbell, 38, was accused of attacking two corrections officers at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

  • Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

    President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee Merrick Garland will tell the Senate on Monday he plans to prioritize civil rights and combat domestic terror if confirmed as the top U.S. justice official, according to remarks released on Saturday. The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday. "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change," he said.

  • Meet the 20 Designers Behind This Year's Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House

    It's the dream team of design.

  • Economy Explained: Understanding Interest Rates — How They Affect You and the US Market

    Interest is the price you have to pay for borrowing money. The interest rate is what that price is. Lenders charge interest because they can't simply give away money. They have to make a profit to...

  • Celebrating National Muffin Day with Blue Sky Bakery

    The bakery is also a nonprofit, helping homeless and at-risk youth.

  • Ex-Florida officer arrested after livestreaming himself during Capitol riots

    You can not stop millions of people,’ said former North Miami Beach cop Nicholes Lentz. Another arrest has been made stemming from the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. Nicholes Lentz, a 41-year-old former North Miami Beach police officer, was arrested on Friday.

  • LVMH's Moet Hennessy buys in to rap star Jay-Z's champagne brand

    LVMH's Moet Hennessy is buying a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand, the latest luxury brand to try to broaden its appeal with a celebrity tie-up. "I'm proud to welcome the Arnault family into ours through this partnership," the "Empire State of Mind" singer said in a statement, referring to the family that runs LVMH. Financial terms of the deal, which was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and New York Times, were not disclosed.

  • Microsoft, EU publishers team up to push for news payments

    Microsoft is teaming up with European publishers to push for a system to make big tech platforms pay for news, raising the stakes in the brewing battle over whether Google and Facebook should pay for journalism. The U.S. tech giant and four big European Union news industry lobbying groups unveiled their plan Monday to work together to come up with a solution to “mandate payments" for use of news content from online “gatekeepers with dominant market power.” Facebook last week blocked Australians from accessing and sharing news on its platform, in a surprise response to the government's proposals that sparked a big public backlash.

  • Biden to tweak Paycheck Protection Program to better target the nation's smallest businesses

    Administration officials say changes to the Paycheck Protection Program will allow more money to be directed to small businesses that need it most.

  • As Iran backs away, US still ready to revive nuclear accord

    The United States is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows “strict compliance” with it, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. It's a new sign of Washington’s ambition to revive the deal rejected by former President Donald Trump even as Tehran appears to be backing further away from it. Speaking to the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament, Blinken laid out a U.S. wish list about many issues including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and space-borne threats in the future.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs porn star's bid to revive suit against Trump

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected adult film actress Stormy Daniels' bid to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year agreed with a Los Angeles-based federal judge who decided in 2018 that Trump's remarks were not defamatory and were protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment's guarantee of free speech. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006 - the year after he married his third wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became president.

  • This California company makes smart, off-the-grid, and 'healthy' prefab homes for up to $670,000 - see inside and how they work

    Dvele's lineup includes both tiny homes and homes over 3,000 square-feet ranging from $150,000 to $670,000.

  • In the Second Cold War, Religious Americans Must Lead the Way

    Last week, Bitter Winter published the first English translation of the Chinese Communist Party’s new “Administrative Measures for Religious clergy,” set to come into effect on May 1. First among the measures is the establishment of a comprehensive national database to record and track the state-authorized clergy of the five authorized religions (Protestant Christianity, Roman Catholicism, Islam, Buddhism, and Taoism). Any dissenting member of the clergy not registered in this database will be in immediate violation of the law. As Nina Shea observes, in order to register in the first place, clergy will have to demonstrate that they “support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and support the socialist system.” Their loyalty to the CCP will then be periodically assessed in a manner similar to the country’s broader social-credit system. These measures are further evidence of the CCP leadership’s eagerness to avoid the tactical mistakes made by the Soviet Union last century. The Chinese Communists aren’t trying to extirpate every last trace of theism, thereby inviting the undivided opposition of religious believers and institutions (as the Soviets did with regard to John Paul II’s Vatican). Instead, they’re attempting to enervate religious opposition to the regime by taming and co-opting domestic religious belief, turning it into another thoroughfare for the regime’s agenda of social control. For this reason, Chairman Xi has prioritized the “sinicization” of religion in China, all but mandating the prominent presence of his own likeness in every house of worship. The tactical approach that the CCP has taken toward the Roman Catholic Church is particularly instructive of how party policy on religion differs from that of Communist regimes past (and even present if one considers the Kims in North Korea). Instead of trying to drive the Catholic Church out of China altogether, the CCP seeks to increase its own influence over the Vatican. (They’ve taken exactly the same approach toward many other things like American sports leagues, international institutions, and even capitalism itself.) On September 22, 2018, the CCP signed an agreement with the Vatican — the text of which is still secret — according to which the two parties agreed to “cooperate” in the selection of Chinese bishops. In practice, this has basically meant that the Chinese have presented their approved candidates to the pope, who then officially approves them, almost as a formality. The whole affair reflects very poorly on Pope Francis and the Vatican hierarchy. The hope was to allow Chinese Catholics worshipping underground to come out of hiding and live out their faith in public; but this “liberation” has been purchased at the price of ceding all control over Chinese Catholicism to a militantly atheist cabal of genocidal communists. The naïveté of the Vatican in agreeing to such an arrangement has been exposed to the fullest extent by these new “administrative measures”: Article 16 says that bishops in China will be democratically elected through the state-controlled Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and consecrated by the Chinese Catholic Bishops Conference. No reference at all is made to the pope or the Vatican, who’ve been completely excised from the process. The CCP has cemented its sole control over Chinese Catholicism with the formal backing of the Catholic Church itself (the 2018 deal was renewed last year), leaving Chinese Catholic dissenters from the Party without even the formal backing of their own church. In other words, this isn’t your grandfather’s evil empire. The CCP are smarter, defter, and more economically dominant than the Bolsheviks ever were. And right now, they’re succeeding at drafting Catholicism, along with the other major religions of the world, into the service of Marxism, something that even Marx himself didn’t think was possible. As China’s only serious geopolitical rival, the United States also happens to be the most religious country in the developed world and the only country that sees religious liberty as the first and most precious jewel in its constitutional crown. If any nation on Earth with geopolitical heft is to take serious offense at China’s war on religious freedom, it’s likely to be the U.S. And yet there appears to be no appetite among the American public for a full-scale geostrategic conflict with China. Policy proposals for a new Marshall Plan to compete with the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative aren’t forthcoming in our public conversations. Worse than that, the U.S. hasn’t even been able to muster the collective will to offer American visas to Hong Kongers. The Cold War consciousness that underpinned our enmity toward the Soviets last century is simply not an animating force today, even though Communist China arguably poses an an even greater challenge to the free world than the Soviets did. The most likely explanation for this has to do with the CCP’s signature tactic, as discussed above: They prefer to co-opt and manipulate people and forces instead of destroying them. During the last few decades, they’ve done precisely this with respect to free trade and global capitalism. Chinese producers have gotten their hooks deep into American consumers and have made the Party an indispensable part of the American (and world) economy. The CCP is deeply involved in our daily lives as consumers in a way that the Soviets never were. By making American consumers their economic vassals, the Chinese have neutered any appetite for full-scale geopolitical conflict among America’s governing elite, who are terribly aware of what a policy of decoupling would likely mean for their own electoral prospects. If voters are offered freedom from economic complicity in Communist atrocities in exchange for higher prices, are we sure they’d take the high road? One really has to wonder whether or not the first Cold War would have ended the way it did if the Soviets held sway over prices in the American marketplace. The Chinese Communists haven’t tried to destroy capitalism. They’ve prioritized state ownership of the mind and soul over state ownership of the means of production, and they’ve been more than happy to use capitalism to achieve that end. We in the free world were convinced after the fall of the Soviet Union that economic and political freedom were necessarily joined at the hip. We therefore sought the liberalization of the global economy in the earnest belief that political freedom would follow. It never occurred to us that the Communists of the future might not be interested in nationalizing railroads or post offices but in nationalizing childhood, love, death, sex, and Jesus Christ — and in using the almighty dollar to do so. We never considered the possibility that the 21st century could turn out to be the hideous lovechild of Margaret Thatcher and Deng Xiaoping. Well, to borrow a phrase from Solzhenitsyn, the great truth has now dawned, especially for religious Americans. We in the free world have made the Chinese Communist Party the most powerful producer and consumer in a global capitalist economy. In one of human history’s cruelest ironies and most perfidious paradoxes, Xi Jinping now bestrides the world as a Marxist robber-baron, a creature whose existence has eluded our categories of political thought for the last 200 years. With every new revelation of the CCP’s crackdown on religious believers, religious Americans are faced afresh with the fact that even an innocuous trip to Walmart might amount to an in-kind contribution to the massacre of the holy innocents; that the money we spend on our household goods is going into the pockets of latter-day Neros and Diocletians. It’s been said that, with respect to China, Americans will have to choose between free trade and free markets, since China’s policy is to make markets unfree. It’s even more true that, with respect to China, religious Americans will have to choose between free trade and religious liberty, because as of right now, American believers are unwittingly funding the martyrdom of their co-religionists. Christianity (and most of the world’s great faiths) looks upon the faithful as an indivisible, supranational body. For this reason, religious Americans must lead the charge to decouple from China economically. They know that short-term national economic interests of the United States are worth nothing more than ash and sand when compared with the integrity and communion of the faithful. If American believers persist in their acquiescence to China’s hold over the American consumer in spite of this knowledge, they shouldn’t be surprised to be greeted with a stunning flash of celestial light the next time they’re on their way to Costco, and with a voice crying out, “Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me?”

  • A GOP state lawmaker who fled Texas on a private jet said he did so for his family after his house flooded and the power went out

    Local politicians compared State Rep. Gary Gates to Sen. Ted Cruz. who also left Texas as millions lost power as a result of severe winter weather.

  • Exclusive: Government could step in to help touring musicians performing abroad post-Brexit

    Musicians performing abroad could soon be able to seek help from a Government agency tasked with boosting Britain’s cultural influence and sorting post-Brexit visa issues, under plans being considered by ministers. The Telegraph has learnt that Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary is looking at plans pushed by the music industry for a “UK creative industries export office”, which would help facilitate tours and assist artists with international gigs. The body would closely resemble similar agencies in Australia and Canada, which provide advice on export logistics and strategy to artists, as well as helping them to expand into new markets and increase their exposure. The “one-stop shop” would also help artists with visa arrangements, such as those now required under the terms of the UK’s trade deal with the European Union, which has been blamed for creating additional costs and red tape. However, industry insiders see it as a major opportunity to help grow the British music industry’s appeal in key growth areas, such as India and South America, as well as the US, which is still seen as the gateway to global success.

  • Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

    After beating bone cancer, Hayley Arceneaux figures rocketing into orbit on SpaceX’s first private flight should be a piece of cosmic cake. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired last spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lower flags to half-staff in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

    "We don't know who will succeed Rush as America's anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him," DeSantis said after Limbaugh's death.

  • Analysis: With the end in sight, caution is now Boris Johnson’s biggest risk

    Described as “twice bitten, thrice shy” over the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, there has never been more pressure on Boris Johnson to deliver a roadmap that sticks to its course. From the Tory backbenchers backseat driving government policy, to an expectant public steering towards things going “vaxx” to normal this summer, the Prime Minister simply cannot afford to lose his lockdown way again. Which is why he is feeling the tonnage of Monday's announcement so keenly. Having been forced into not one but two U-turns after re-opening the economy, Mr Johnson simply cannot afford to crash and burn in a fourth lockdown. As he has been at pains to reiterate in recent days: the latest plan must be the last. Yet as we will learn later, that means adopting a Driving Miss Daisy approach which is likely to provoke impatience among his passengers. While many will enthusiastically welcome children of all ages returning to the classroom on Mar 8, senior figures like former Conservative leader Lord Hague have already questioned why things cannot return fully to normal by the end of April, when all those over 50 have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, rather than the proposed first-gear approach. Allowing two households to meet up outside from Mar 29 is all well and good but the public, and particularly the hospitality sector, will rightly want to know why the Rule of Six isn’t likely to be applied indoors until May at the earliest. Similarly, if the Government is set to meet its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July, why will masks and social distancing be needed at all come autumn?

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.