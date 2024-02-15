Gardens Mall shooting: Can you carry a concealed fireman at Florida malls?

While questions remain about the shooting Wednesday afternoon at The Gardens Mall, one thing is clear: You can carry a concealed firearm at Florida malls.

Investigators said late Wednesday the shooting appeared to be targeted. It is unclear exactly what happened, if anyone was injured, or if anyone was arrested.

In April 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to allow people in Florida to carry legally owned concealed weapons, including firearms, without background checks, training or a concealed license.

While people can carry a concealed firearm at Florida malls, some businesses might have "no firearms" policies, which are often posted on doors, in entryways or online before you go. Regardless of whether you have a concealed carry license or not, a business owner can legally tell you to leave your gun outside of their establishment.

It is unclear whether The Gardens Mall or any of its individual store tenants have "no firearms" policies.

A spokesperson for the mall's owner, The Forbes Company of Southfield, Michigan, said any questions about the mall's firearm policy should contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

What does Florida's concealed carry bill do?

The law went into effect for Florida on July 1, 2023.

The bill seeks to eliminate the need for a concealed weapons license, which required a mandatory background check and a firearms training course, before you can carry hidden weapons or firearms on your person or in a vehicle in Florida, provided you still meet other gun ownership requirements.

What does concealed carry mean?

"Concealed carry" means you can publicly carry a legally owned firearm that is hidden from view. Concealed carry is currently legal in all 50 states but some states, including Florida before this bill, require special training and a license before it is allowed.

PBSO deputies search vehicles outside the Gardens Mall after a shooting there on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Other factors about the bill

You must be 21 or older to carry a weapon concealed unless you are a law enforcement or corrections officer or are in military service

Machine guns or fully automatic weapons are prohibited, as are short-barreled rifles and "destructive devices" such as bombs, grenades, or similar devices "containing an explosive, incendiary, or poison gas"

Openly carrying a gun is illegal in Florida. It's a second-degree misdemeanor with a $500 fine or a maximum of 60 days in jail with some exceptions

Other places you can or can't bring a concealed gun into in Florida

Here's what to know:

Airports

No, you cannot bring a concealed weapon inside of a passenger terminal or sterile area of any airport in Florida. Bringing a weapon to the airport is a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida, which is punishable by 60 days in jail and or a $500 fine and up to six months probation.

Florida statutes do not authorize any person to openly carry a handgun or carry a concealed weapon or firearm into an airport, provided that "no person shall be prohibited from carrying any legal firearm into the terminal, which firearm is encased for shipment for purposes of checking such firearm as baggage to be lawfully transported on any aircraft."

Churches, Synagogues or Mosques

Florida law generally allows people to carry their concealed weapons into churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions.

The law previously barred those from being armed on properties shared by religious institutions and schools. However, DeSantis signed HB 259 in 2021, which allowed people with concealed-weapons licenses carry firearms at churches or other religious institutions that share properties with schools.

Drug stores

Both CVS and Walgreens do accept local state laws on concealed carrying but have publicly stated in the past that they would rather not have any firearms in their stores.

“We support the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence, and continually review our policies and procedures to ensure our stores remain a safe environment,” CVS said in a 2019 statement, following the deadly Texas mass shooting in a Walmart. “We join a growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorized law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores.”

Grocery stores

Many retailers accept the state's laws for concealed carry. Here's what some grocery stores' stances on guns in their stores are:

Aldi — "We are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel,” the company said. They do authorize concealed carrying.

Publix — Publix asked back in 2021 that customers no longer openly carry guns in their stores in states where open carry is legal, saying they only want police officers with guns inside. However, they do allow the concealed carry of weapons in accordance with state laws.

Target — Since July 2014, Target has requested that firearms not be brought into its stores. “We … respectfully request that guests not bring firearms to Target – even in communities where it is permitted by law,” the company said in a statement.

Trader Joes — Officials said in 2019 that they follow local laws but they "do not welcome weapons of any kind in our stores and never have."

Walmart — Walmart does not allow open carry of weapons in any of their stores, but they do allow the concealed carry of weapons in accordance with state laws. If a customer is observed openly carrying a firearm at a Walmart location, it is up to the discretion of the store management to decide what to do.

Jail or prison

No, you cannot bring a concealed weapon into a jail, detention center, or prison, according to Florida Statutes. You cannot also bring a concealed weapon into a police, sheriff, or highway patrol station.

Movie theatres

Florida law does not prohibit the legal concealed carry of firearms in theaters. However, here's what these companies say about firearms in their establishments:

AMC — According to its webite, AMC does not permit weapons of any kind, prop or costume weapons, or any items that would make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience.

Regal — They specifically point out that they do not offer admission to those processing fake or prop weapons. They do not mention policies on concealed carrying.

Restaurants

As long as the primary function of the restaurant is food service, you can lawfully possess your licensed concealed firearm in the restaurant. However, concealed carry is not allowed in bars or the bar areas of restaurants.

Florida statutes specifically prohibit bringing a concealed weapon into "any portion of an establishment licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages for consumption."

Schools/Universities

No, you cannot bring a weapon of any kind onto any Florida school campus.

According to Florida statutes, you cannot bring a concealed weapon to any school, college, or professional athletic event not related to firearms. They also highlight not bringing a gun into any elementary or secondary school facility or administration building.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gardens shooting: You can carry a concealed fireman at Florida malls