Gardens Mall shooting: Federal officials indict West Palm man on weapons charges

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A federal grand jury has formally indicted a West Palm Beach man on a weapons charge related to the Valentine's Day shooting at The Gardens Mall, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 27, that Kemarcio Antonio Mitchell, 28, will face charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was taken into custody on Feb. 16, two days after he and another man were alleged to have been involved in an altercation that resulted in gunfire at the mall.

Devon Jamal Graham, 28, of Riviera Beach was taken into custody on Feb. 20 as Palm Beach Gardens police were holding a news conference to announce Mitchell's arrest. Police identified Graham as the suspected shooter, alleging that he shot Mitchell during a confrontation between the men on an escalator near P.F. Chang's at the mall.

Investigators said Mitchell was in possession of a handgun and was seen on surveillance-camera video discarding the weapon in the parking lot before running off the property, leaving behind a trail of blood. The investigation by law enforcement determined that the firearm was loaded and had previously travelled in interstate commerce.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Suspected shooter faces state weapons, fleeing and eluding charges

During a hearing on Feb. 20 at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse, Mitchell was deemed to be indigent and was assigned a public defender.

According to criminal complaint, Mitchell was on the mall's second level near a retail store when he followed another man onto the escalator and was "manipulating an object under his shirt." The other man, later identified as Graham, then pulled a weapon and shot Mitchell, police said.

During a news conference last week, Palm Beach Gardens police said Mitchell and Graham have both gang affiliations and a history of knowing each other. Both have extensive criminal histories, according to records.

If convicted, Mitchell faces 15 years to life in prison.

Graham is facing state charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding following his Feb. 20 arrest in Boynton Beach. Police at the mall reportedly discovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and packages of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in a vehicle that Graham and another man arrived in.

Graham has pleaded not guilty to the weapons charge and is due to appear in court in March.

He did not appear for his initial court hearing on the weapons charge but was present for a separate hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday, Feb. 25, to address the fleeing and eluding charge. Circuit Judge James Sherman assigned Graham a public and ordered that he be held without bail.

