Gardens Mall shooting: Here are prior incidents of violence at the mall since it opened

The Gardens Mall was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 14 after shots were fired at the indoor shopping complex.

There have been few prior incidents of violence at the Gardens Mall since it opened in 1988.

Two men fighting over drug sales led to a shooting in November 2017. One man punched the other in the food court before chasing him outside to the parking lot. The victim tried fleeing in his car. The instigator shot the car 14 times, causing the victim to crash. He lived.

Ten days after that incident, two men were arrested in connection with a robbery in the parking lot at The Gardens Mall. One of the suspects allegedly attempted to strangle a victim inside his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

The victim, a 19-year-old Broward County man, nearly lost consciousness before his attackers ran from the car and escaped, the report said.

A Stuart man and a Boynton Beach man were arrested in Volusia County in connection with the crime.

And in 2015, a security guard fired five warning shots as two alleged shoplifters fled the Saks Fifth Avenue store. No one was killed or seriously injured.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gardens Mall shooting: Here are prior incidents of violence