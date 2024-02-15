Gardens Mall shooting: Stores to reopen at 10 a.m. as police investigation continues

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The Gardens Mall is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m., one day after gunfire had shoppers and store employees at the luxury retail complex hiding in safe rooms and racing for its exits.

As of 7 a.m., Palm Beach Gardens police had announced no arrests in the shooting, which took place at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. They released few details Wednesday except to say it was neither a mass shooting nor a random one and that they had secured and emptied the property by about 6 p.m.

There were no immediate details on a motive or whether anyone was injured.

The mall, owned by The Forbes Company of Southfield, Michigan, is anchored by high-end department stores such as Nordstrom, Macy's and Bloomingdale's and is home to luxury shops such as Brooks Brothers, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel and Tiffany & Co.

Mall had few incidents of gun violence since it opened in 1988

Before Wednesday, it had seen few incidents of gun violence since it opened along PGA Boulevard in 1988. The most recent came in 2017, when a fight between two men began in the mall's food court, moved outside, and led to one man firing at the other's car.

In 2015, a security guard fired five warning shots as two alleged shoplifters fled the Saks Fifth Avenue store. No one was killed or seriously injured.

Gardens Mall shooting: What to know about north county's upscale shopping, entertainment and dining locale

The shooting took place on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, when a gunman killed 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gardens Mall shooting: Stores to reopen at 10 a.m. amid police probe