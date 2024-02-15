Gardens Mall shooting: Video and images from Valentine's Day scare in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens police are searching for two men they believe are responsible for the shooting at The Gardens Mall on Wednesday that sent employees and last-minute Valentine's Day shoppers fleeing for cover.

As shoppers and employees ran away or in stores, shops locked their doors as police searched the mall. Once told it was OK to leave, they told stories of gunshots while they waited to reunite with loved ones.

Each told the story from a different angle: a teen girl ducking behind the makeup counter at Sephora; a barista who didn't wait for police to arrive before she fled from her hiding spot and into the parking lot. She crouched behind the bed of a stranger's truck.

Here are images from the a day at the mall like no other.

A police officer stands guard outside Macy's at the Gardens Mall after a shooting there on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Employees are ushered away from the entrance to of the Gardens Mall after a shooting there on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

A Palm Beach Gardens Police Department office directs traffic following a shooting at the Gardens Mall on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

PBSO deputies prepare outside the Gardens Mall after a shooting there on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office helicopter circles airspace following a shooting at the Gardens Mall on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

A Palm Beach Gardens Police Department office directs traffic following a shooting at the Gardens Mall on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

People wait in the parking lot outside The Gardens Mall after a shooting in the mall on February 14, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

