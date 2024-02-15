Gardens Mall shooting: Video and images from Valentine's Day scare in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens police are searching for two men they believe are responsible for the shooting at The Gardens Mall on Wednesday that sent employees and last-minute Valentine's Day shoppers fleeing for cover.
As shoppers and employees ran away or in stores, shops locked their doors as police searched the mall. Once told it was OK to leave, they told stories of gunshots while they waited to reunite with loved ones.
Each told the story from a different angle: a teen girl ducking behind the makeup counter at Sephora; a barista who didn't wait for police to arrive before she fled from her hiding spot and into the parking lot. She crouched behind the bed of a stranger's truck.
Here are images from the a day at the mall like no other.
