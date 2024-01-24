Gardner Airport celebrates $5.5 million upgrade - what's next for the facility?

The runway is once again cleared for landing.

The grand reopening of the Gardner Municipal Airport was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

State and local officials were in attendance along with representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration to mark the completion of the city’s Airport Revitalization Project, which includes reconstructed taxiways, a new lighting system, repaved runways, and renovations to the facility’s main building.

The project marked the first time the airport had been updated in over 30 years, according to Airport Director Isabelle Davis.

“It was in poor condition, so it’s been re-asphalted, we’ve put in brand new signs, installed energy-efficient LED lights, and it’s much more usable now,” Davis said, adding that about a dozen local pilots store their airplanes at the facility.

Federal, state funding utilized for $5.5 million upgrade

The project was made possible through $5 million in federal funding secured through the Federal Aviation Administration, with an additional $500,000 award from the state’s Department of Transportation. The remaining project costs were approved by the City Council in 2023.

More: What to know about the renovation at Gardner Municipal Airport

In addition, about $30,000 in COVID relief funds were secured to renovate the airport’s pilot’s lounge, according Davis, who said it had been about 50 years since the interior of the building had been redone.

“The walls had smoke damage, there was asbestos on the floor, there were cracks – it just wasn’t usable for the pilots,” she explained. The repairs included new flooring, painted walls and ceilings, a renovated kitchen and counter space, improved lighting, and additional windows.

City Councilor Ronald Cormier, who started his political career by joining the Airport Commission in 1976, said the facility had been in need of an update.

“(The airport) is an asset to the community,” said Cormier, who has a pilot’s license although he no longer flies.

Future plans include airport restaurant and flight school

Mayor Michael Nicholson said the airport, which generates about $130,000 per year in fuel sales and rental fees, said there were tentative plans to build a restaurant at the facility within the next five to 10 years.

“So that when pilots come in, they can get a cup of coffee, or families can come up with their kids and watch the planes come in,” Nicholson said.

More: How air travel got off the ground in Gardner

National Grid utilizes the airport, which has a 3,000-foot runway, for their helicopters during their monthly wire inspections, and MIT conducted their drone training programs at the facility, Nicholson said.

“The airport is getting used more, so we need to make sure we’re bringing it up to where it should be so that it can continue to be used and not be one of our abandoned properties,” he said.

Davis said she anticipated more out-of-the-area pilots to start using the airport to take advantage the many activities and restaurants in the area.

“There’s a lot going on here for tourists, including hiking trails and the beginning of the Mohawk Trail,” she said.

A flight school at the airport was another future possibility, according to Davis.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner Municipal Airport renovations: signs, lighting