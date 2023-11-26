Gardner CAC prepares for Christmas miracle with help from T&G Santa

Amy LeBlanc gathers boxes of food for people arriving at the Gardner CAC food pantry Wednesday in Gardner.

GARDNER — With more kids signed up this year than any other year previously to receive T&G Santa Fund gifts through the Gardner Community Action Committee, Julie Meehan is feeling the pressure to make sure families have something to unwrap this holiday.

But while Meehan, the executive director of the Gardner CAC, is feeling scared about the increase in the number of kids signed up, she also feels confident the community will come together for a holiday miracle.

“Knowing that we have the support in the T&G Santa Fund, that we'll be able to make sure that 587 children have a Christmas morning and that the families have relief has been absolutely amazing,” Meehan said. “I can't speak highly enough of the relationship and the support of the T&G Santa Fund and the difference that it really makes for Christmas.”

Now in its 85th year, the T&G Santa Fund and partner United Way of Central Massachusetts turn monetary donations into gifts for children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Meehan has been involved with the Santa Fund for 17 out of the 20 years she’s been with the Gardner CAC.

While the organization is predominantly known for its food pantry, it also provides other services such as emergency assistance with rent, medical transportation and utility assistance.

And with the help of the Santa Fund, families have one less thing to stress about.

“That fear and anxiety of how they're going to cover their bills is all just lifted,” she said. “And for the children I think it really means they get to wake up and be a kid, and enjoy Christmas.”

It’s something she and the staff at the Gardner CAC, as well as community volunteers look forward to each year.

When a truck loaded with the gifts pulls up to be unloaded, there is always someone volunteering to help, whether it's from other agencies, families or people from communities like the Gardner High School football team.

“It's really one of those feel-good times when you know you're helping,” she said.

And when it comes time to hand out gifts to families, Chair City Church will volunteer its auditorium space to the organization where volunteers will sort the toys and help families who come in to pick them up for their kids.

“We have a few partner agencies in Gardner and businesses that will donate stocking stuffers,” Meehan said. “We'll put together stocking stuffing bags, and then the parents will actually go through with a volunteer and grab a stocking stuffer bag, and then we'll go to the age range of their children and they'll select the gifts that they want for their child.”

And because of that community effort as well as the T&G Santa Fund, families won’t have to worry as much about where gifts for kids will come from this year, she said.

“The T&G Santa Fund does make it the most wonderful time of the year because families can participate,” she said. “They can be part of the holidays, and not feel the stresses that you would on every other day.”

The Gardner CAC is among the 20 organizations acting as T&G Santa’s helpers this year.

The others include Canterbury Elementary School; Catholic Charities Worcester County and Southbridge; Centro Inc.; the Department of Mental Health; Devereux Therapeutic Foster Care; Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health; Friendly House; Guild of St. Agnes; Jeremiah’s Inn; Pernet Family Health Service; Rainbow Child Development Center; Salvation Army of Fitchburg, Greater Milford, and Worcester; Spanish American Center; Winchendon CAC; Worcester Housing Authority-Great Brook Valley; and Yes We Care.

The T&G Santa Fund is currently accepting donations. To donate, go to telegram.com/santa.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Gardner Community Action Committee partners with T&G Santa Fund