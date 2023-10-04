Gardner faces felony charges after accidental gun discharge

Oct. 3—Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner will make a statement at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ector County Commissioners Courtroom after news broke that he is facing felony charges in Nebraska after a gun he was holding slipped and discharged injuring his 12-year-old grandson.

Gardner was officiating at a wedding near Denton, Neb. TV station KOLN reported Chief Deputy Ben Houchin with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Gardner fired a blank shot from a revolver. Houchin said Gardner wanted to fire the shot into the air to get the attention of the wedding guests, but the gun slipped and went off, hitting the 12-year-old in the shoulder, the TV station reported.

Houchin said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the blank was created with glue and black powder, and the glue is likely what injured the child, the station reported.

Deputies said they seized the weapon, ammunition and spent shell casing from Gardner.

Gardner turned himself in Monday morning and was released the same day on a $10,000 bond, according to the Lancaster County Jail. Houchin told the TV station he's facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said if there is a conviction, Gardner cannot serve as a commissioner anymore.

Fawcett issued a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"The Ector County Judge's office has been made aware of an incident that took place over the weekend regarding Commissioner Mike Gardner. We are glad to hear that all parties involved are safe. At this time, we do not have any information beyond what is publicly available, and our office will continue to monitor for updates. We ask that you join me in praying for Commissioner Gardner and his family," the statement said.

Fawcett said they don't know the full situation at this point.

He said he and Gardner have spoken on the phone. Fawcett said he knows the incident is weighing on Gardner and their prayers are with him.

"My heart goes out for them," Fawcett said. "You don't wish that upon (anybody). I've seen firsthand how he is with his grandkids. They look up to him as though he is their father. It's sad all around," Fawcett said.