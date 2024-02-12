Gardner Fire adds three to staff: what that means for the city, department and you

The Gardner Fire Department is fully staffed for the first time in several years.

Three full-time firefighters were sworn in at the City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, meaning that all of the department’s 40 budgeted positions have been filled. Taking the oath at City Hall to become permanent firefighters were Lorenzo Calderon Jr., Jacob Logan and Richard Belanger.

“This is the first time since I’ve been chief that we have filled all positions,” said Fire Chief Greg Lagoy. “And I believe that under Chief (Richard) Ares, who was the previous chief for six years, there was only a period of months that were at full staff. So, it’s been an ongoing challenge for many years.”

After a busy 2023 for the department, Lagoy said having a full staff will help alleviate the burden on the city’s firefighters.

The Gardner Fire Department

Full staffing will mean less mandatory overtime

"It definitely helps to curtail a lot of the overtime (needed) to backfill vacant positions on the shifts," Lagoy explained. "Most of the guys here were working way more overtime than they wanted to. There was a lot of forced overtime to fill vacant positions. At least now, that’s alleviated a significant amount of that.”

Working regular hours allows for firefighters to rest and be home with their families more, which in turn boosts morale throughout the department, Lagoy said.

Logan and Belanger are new hires who have completed the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Career Recruit Training Program. Lagoy noted that Calderon Jr. had worked for the department a few years ago.

“(Calderon Jr.) is fully trained, all of his certifications and everything are up to date, so (when) he returned here, we were able to put him right back to work,” Lagoy said.

Two new hires have been working at GFD for several months

Logan and Belanger had been working at the department since last September, Lagoy said, and already had their EMT certification, which is a requirement to be hired at the department.

“And both of them had worked in private EMS for a time prior to coming to the fire department, so they have some ambulance experience,” he explained, adding that for their first four weeks in Gardner, Logan and Belanger had worked day shifts at the department. “And we kind of give them – I’ll call it a ‘mini-Gardner academy’ – where we teach them all the basics they need to know to become Gardner firefighters.”

The two had graduated from the 10-week state academy program in January, Lagoy added.

“So, it basically took four months from the date of hire until they were ready to go on the street, and that’s about the best timeframe we’ve seen in quite awhile,” he said.

This is a good time to have a full staff because 2024 is shaping up to be nearly as busy as last year, Lagoy said.

“It’s been busy. The average number of calls per day is pretty much staying right where it’s been," he said. "Luckily, knock on wood, we haven’t had any major fires so far through the winter, which is always a tough time, but we are keeping busy."

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner Fire Department fully staffed with three new firefighters