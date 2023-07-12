Sirens

GARDNER — A 28-year-old Revere man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing a man at the Planet Fitness in Gardner.

Lennox Nunez was arrested and will face charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and transferred to Gardner District Court to be arraigned, Gardner police said in a statement.

Nunez is accused of stabbing an unnamed 43-year-old man in the chest at the gym at 74 Victoria St. Police responded to a call about a fight at Victoria Lane at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the victim.

Police said they do not know the motive for the stabbing.

The victim was seriously injured and was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus via LifeFlight. Gardner police report he is in stable condition.

According to Gardner police, a state trooper stationed at Route 190 in Leominster apprehended Nunez while Nunez was driving.

An edged weapon was located in the vehicle, according to state police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Gardner Planet Fitness stabbing leads to arrest of Revere man