Gardner police investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old toddler

Samantha Latson
Gardner police are investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old child.

On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call in the 29700 block of W. 188th St., where a two-year-old was found unresponsive by a caregiver, according to police. At the hospital it was determined that the child suffered from an injury that resulted in a life-threatening condition, police said.

On Nov. 8, it was reported that the child died from the injuries inflicted on Nov. 2, an official said.

Gardner police are investigating the death.

