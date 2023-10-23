Gardner Police searching for man called 'armed and dangerous': What we know Monday

Massachusetts police are continuing to search for Aaron Pennington, 33, of Gardner, who they consider "armed and dangerous" and sought in connection with a woman's death on Cherry Street.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Pennington and Gardner Police Chief Eric McAvene Jr. have asked the public not to approach him but to call law enforcement immediately.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Gardner police were called to a home at 42 Cherry St. Police arrived to find a dead woman inside the home. Investigators spent several hours at the address, at one point bringing a police dog into the house.

Gardner death investigation: Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man following death in Gardner home

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early briefs the press about the incident at 42 Cherry St., Gardner pic.twitter.com/VOBhBYCabx — Craig Semon (@CraigSemon) October 22, 2023

What do police know about the death on Cherry Street in Gardner

"There were four children who were in the house, who are currently in DCF custody. They had left the house and gone to a neighbor," Early said.

During a Sunday night press conference, Early said they are safe.

Asked during the same press conference, if this was a homicide investigation, Early responded, "Can't go there just yet."

The police had just obtained a search warrant as of approximately 6 p.m. Sunday and were entering the house at that point.

What does Aaron Pennington look like

Pennington, 33, of Gardner, is described by the Worcester DA as a white man with blond hair, blue eyes, who 6 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 175 pounds.

What car are police looking for

Police are looking for a white 2013 BMW Model 320 with a Massachusetts veteran plate reading 8A30.

Who should you know if you see Pennington

Anyone who sees Pennington or the suspected vehicle to call the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600 or the Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8326. Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

What do we know about Aaron Pennington

According to his LinkedIn page, Pennington is a senior supervisor in manufacturing/operations at Raytheon Missiles & Defense in Andover. His biographer also lists him as serving in the U.S. Air Force starting in 2015

He is married to Breanne Pennington.

Who is investigating?

The investigation is ongoing by state police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and the Gardner Police Department.

