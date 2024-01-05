GARDNER — The search for Aaron Pennington, suspected of killing his wife in their Cherry Street home in October, resumed in the woods of Gardner and Ashburnham Friday, according to a news report.

Searches of remote sections in and around Camp Collier and other areas took place in the days after the killing.

The whereabouts of Pennington, 33, remain a mystery.

He is charged in the shooting death of his wife, Breanne Pennington, 30. Her body was found in the bedroom of their home at 42 Cherry St. the morning of Oct. 22.

The discovery set off a search for Pennington. State police on Friday told Boston 25 News that a search of woods was underway Friday.

Pennington's abandoned car was found in a section of expansive Camp Collier a day after the shooting.

More: Court records: Breanne Pennington, slain Gardner woman, planned to move to Texas with kids

Breanne Pennington

The Penningtons' four children went to the neighbor's house reporting that they could not find their father and that their mother was in her bedroom crying, according to court documents.

In a murder warrant in Gardner District Court, officials said a search of Aaron Pennington’s phone turned up a note that had been written on the device Saturday evening, the night before his wife’s body was found in the couple’s Cherry Street home. Breanne Pennington’s death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Court records show the couple were having marital problems and that Breanne was planning to move to Texas with the children. The state Department of Family and Children's Services took initial custody of the children, ages 9 and under.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Gardner: Search for accused wife killer Aaron Pennington resumes