Gardner Transfer Station gives opportunity to recycle everything from textiles to TVs

Every municipality has to follow statewide recycling and disposal regulations and bans, but they can also enact their own policies on what is allowed in the curbside bins. The most recent statewide curbside bin ban is the disposal of textiles and mattresses.

Since Nov. 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has banned the disposal of textiles and mattresses in the weekly curbside recycling bin pickup.

Here is a list of some items not allowed in the curbside bin with instructions on where and how to properly dispose of it so you won't get fined.

Textile recycling bins are large yellow metal bins that are outside of five locations in Gardner. The House of Peace & Education at 29-31 Pleasant St. has a textile recycling bin behind the building next to the parking lot besides Chair City Pharmacy at 34 Connors St.

Textiles

It's been over a year since the new statewide fabric ban and the local drop-off locations were opened. If you aren't familiar with where you can drop off your unwanted fabrics, here is a list of places in Gardner.

The Gardner Transfer Station at 744 West St. To drop off fabric items at the transfer station, residents must have a resident transfer station sticker. To obtain the sticker, visit https://www.gardner-ma.gov/207/Resident-Transfer-Station .

The Gardner Senior Center at 294 Pleasant St.

Tire Warehouse at 658 Pearl St.

Behind the House of Peace & Education building at 29-31 Pleasant St.

South Gardner Mini Mart at 94 S. Main St.

The city offers Gardner residents a free in-home pick-up service. To schedule the free pickup service, call 508-466-4590 or go online at www.BBBSFoundation.org.

The city of Gardner defines textiles as bedding, clothes, shoes, curtains, towels and other fabrics. Stained, ripped and worn-down fabric items can be recycled as long as they are clean and dry.

What are some other items that can be recycled?

Residents with a transfer station sticker can drop off several items to be recycled or properly disposed of at the Gardner Transfer Station. All kinds of items used in your daily life can be recycled, from batteries to broken treadmills. Here is the list of items Gardner transfer station sticker holders can recycle for free.

Batteries of all sizes

Gas or charcoal grills

Bicycles

Treadmills

Small desktop printers

Books

DVDs, CDs and tapes

Large items that can be recycled at the transfer station

From mattresses and box springs to light bulbs and tires, here is what you can recycle as a sticker holder at the transfer station for a small fee.

Mattresses and box springs cost $20 per item.

Household appliances, computers, computer monitors, TVs and other electronics cost $15 per item.

Upholstered furniture and sectionals are $15 per item.

Wood furniture is $10 per item.

Tires without rims are $5 per tire.

Small engines with all fluids drained out of them are $15 per engine.

Fluorescent light bulbs cost $2 per bulb.

Small or large propane tanks cost $2 per tank.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Recycling textiles, mattresses, computers, furniture, tires in Gardner