Gareth Hart death: Murder accused claims he was defending himself

A man accused of carrying out a fatal stabbing in a Lincolnshire seaside resort told police he was trying to "fight for my life", a court heard.

Gareth Hart, 43, from Barnsley, died after he was stabbed in the heart near the Fantasy Island amusement park at Ingoldmells in April.

Joseph Malek told officers Mr Hart threw the first punch and claimed he had suffered 30 blows in the struggle.

Mr Malek, 33, denies murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Police had been called to an altercation near a takeaway at about 01:00 BST on 6 April.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court were read a series of police interviews with Mr Malek, which took place after he handed himself in at Ripley police station in Derbyshire.

Mr Malek, from Belper, Derbyshire, explained how Mr Hart made the first attack after he accused him of making an offensive remark in front of a child.

He described the punch to officers as "savage", adding if it was a boxing match the referee would have stopped the fight.

When asked why he produced a pen-knife from a bag after just one punch, Mr Malek said: "It's because I was concussed, I was being thrown about, it was just a complete frenzy. "I was on complete instinct, just trying to fight for my life, to get away."

When asked if he could account for the four puncture wounds suffered by Mr Hart, Mr Malek replied: "I don't, it's in the struggle."The trial continues.

