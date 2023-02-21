Garfield armed robbery pair are sentenced to one year each in prison

Feb. 21—Two Pullman residents who were accused of robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint last fall were sent to prison.

Gavriel Hernandez, 35, and her ex-husband, 37-year-old Roy Valdez, were each sentenced to a year in prison Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered their sentence to include a drug treatment. And upon release from prison, the two must both be placed on probation requiring additional drug treatment.

In September 2022, deputies at the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in Garfield. They had received a report of a resident being robbed at gunpoint, according to past reporting. Witnesses identified Hernandez and Valdez as suspects in the armed robbery.

According to past reporting, the two were sought out by a drug dealer to collect money from a fallen-through drug deal. They were requested to go to a Garfield residence to get a refund of $400 from a man who had said he could obtain drugs, but didn't hold up his end.

While going to collect the cash, Valdez, a previous felon, brought a .357 pistol to the home, according to past reporting. The two threatened the Garfield man, and were seen by witnesses taking several hundred dollars of tools and other valuable items.

As the two were driving back to their Pullman residence, they were arrested upon entering town by officers at the Pullman Police Department, according to past reporting. The stolen items and pistol were recovered by police while conducting a vehicle search.

Hernandez and Valdez have been booked in the Whitman County Jail since September 2022 on charges of first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to past reporting. In custody, the Whitman County Superior court set bail for each at $200,000 bond or $20,000 cash, as they were believed to commit a violent crime or not appear for future hearings if released.

Before their sentencing, Valdez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary and a felon in possession of a firearm, according to past reporting. Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary and two additional charges of car theft.

In two other separate cases, Hernandez pleaded guilty to stealing two vehicles. She was caught with the stolen cars in Pullman last spring, according to past reporting.

