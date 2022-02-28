Garfield man missing since Feb. 22, police seeking help finding him

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 39-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week, the Garfield Police Department said on Monday.

Charles Jeter was last seen at his home in Garfield at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Authorities describe Jeter as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

His family is concerned for his safety and officers urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact the Garfield Police Department at (973) 478-8500

Charles Jeter, a Garfield resident, has been missing since Feb. 22, 2022, when he was last seen at his home that evening.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Garfield NJ man missing since Feb. 22, police seek help