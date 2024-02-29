Garfield National Historic Site sees 14 percent jump in visitation

Feb. 29—The National Park Service recently announced that 400 national parks reported a total of 325.5 million visits in 2023, an increase of 13 million or 4% over 2022.

At James A. Garfield National Historic Site, visitation increased in 2023 to 36,553. This was an increase of nearly 14% over 2022's total of 32,173. The Garfield site saw many popular special events return in 2023 that had been canceled the previous few years during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

"We're very happy about the increased visitation numbers in 2023," Site Manager Todd Arrington stated in the release. "These show that the site is recovering from the downturn that all parks experienced during the pandemic. We look forward to continued interest in the site and our programs in 2024."

The Garfield National Historic Site is located at 8095 Mentor Ave. in Mentor. The site offers guided tours of the Garfield home, museum exhibits, two outdoor cell phone tours and an introductory film.

Visitation figures and trends guide how the National Park Service manages parks to ensure the best possible experience for park visitors, according to the release.

There are 429 parks in the National Park System, and 400 parks counted visitors in 2023. For the first time, there are now parks reporting their visitation numbers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four US territories. Five national parks began reporting in 2023, and this is the first year a park from Delaware is included.