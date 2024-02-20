Garfield teacher arrested and accused of sexual conduct with student

A Garfield teacher was arrested and accused of sexual conduct with a student, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated Tuesday.

Amy Dovidio of Pompton Plains, 46, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal sexual contact, officials said.

On Feb. 10 law enforcement received a report that Dovidio engaged in sexual conduct with a student at Garfield Middle School, the prosecutor's office stated. Dovidio, while previously employed by the district, engaged in sexual conduct with a student between the ages of 13 and 17 within the middle school building, a home in Cedar Grove, and in a vehicle in locations in Bergen, Passaic and Essex counties, per the prosecutor's office.

Local: Garfield school official mired in lawsuit with former board member. See the latest

Interim Garfield Superintendent Nicholas Perrapato could not immediately be reached for comment.

The arrest was the result of an investigation done by the Garfield Police Department under the direction of Chief Richard Uram and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Acting Chief Matthew Finck.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Garfield NJ teacher accused of sexual conduct with student