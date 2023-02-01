Garfield Township couple charged with running a drug house

Jan. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — A man and a woman were arrested and arraigned on suspicion of running a drug operation out of their Garfield Township home.

On Jan. 25, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they got a tip about potential drug related activity. After initially surveilling the property, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said they obtained a search warrant for the home of Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Smith, 27.

Carroll said at the time of the search, one of the suspects was allegedly actively using illegal narcotics. He did not specify which one it was, citing privacy reasons.

Investigators said they found 59 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of fentanyl and other drugs that were sent into the lab for testing and identification.

Urick and Smith were both arrested and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail before their arraignment on Jan. 28 in the 86th District Court, according to Carroll. They are currently charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Urick was given a personal recognizance bond of $10,000, and Smith was given a $20,000 bond, court records show.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office assisted TNT with the investigation.