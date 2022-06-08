Merrick Garland to name team conducting review of Uvalde school shooting -U.S. Justice Dept

(Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will on Wednesday announce a team conducting a review of law enforcement's response to last month's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Garland is expected to make the announcement and meet with department officials and external experts conducting the review at noon EDT (1600 GMT), the Justice Department said.

The agency announced the "critical incident review" late last month amid growing anger over why police failed to swiftly confront the gunman. The 18-year-old shooter was allowed to remain in a classroom at Robb Elementary School for nearly an hour while officers waited in a hallway and children inside made panicked phone calls for help.

A U.S. Border Patrol-led tactical team ultimately burst into the classroom and killed the gunman.

One of the review's goals is to provide an independent account of Uvalde law enforcement agencies' response to the incident that day, the Justice Department said at the time.

Texas state and county authorities say they are conducting their own inquiry.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in OttawaEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)