Garland: Authorities will respond to "disturbing spike" in threats against school employees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Doherty
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys offices to meet with law enforcement over the next 30 days to address growing threats to school board members, teachers and other employees in public schools.

Why it matters: The order comes amid a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence" directed towards school staff, Garland wrote in the memorandum to federal authorities.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Garland said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state, local and tribal authorities to create response strategies to counter the threats.

  • The Justice Department will also create training programs for school boards and school administrators to educate employees about how best to respond to threats.

The big picture: Garland's memorandum comes less than a week after the National Schools Boards Association sent an urgent request to President Biden, the FBI and the Secret Service asking for their protection against threats stemming from debates over COVID-19 and systemic racism in schools, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

  • The group detailed more than 20 examples of violence, harassment and intimidation in schools, including one instance where someone yelled a Nazi salute during a Michigan school board meeting.

  • In another instance, an individual was arrested for aggravated battery at a meeting in Illinois.

What he's saying: "While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views," Garland wrote.

  • "Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values," he added.

  • "Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety."

  • "The Department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate."

Go deeper: Thousands of school board members urge Biden to protect them

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DEA agent killed, two other law enforcement officials hospitalized during shooting at Tucson Amtrak station

    The Drug Enforcement Administration says one agent has died and one other is in critical condition after a shooting at a Tucson Amtrak station Monday. A Tucson police officer was also hospitalized in stable condition.

  • Missing 19-year-old found dead in NC river, spurring homicide investigation, cops say

    His body was found in a town that’s popular with tourists.

  • Brazil's Hapvida admits to prescribing ineffective medicine to COVID patients

    Brazilian healthcare company Hapvida Participacoes said in a securities filing late on Sunday it has prescribed hydroxychloroquine to COVID patients. Hapvida admitted prescribing hydroxychloroquine in the early days of the health crisis when it still believed it could benefit patients. The company added it is no longer prescribing the drug.

  • Clean environment could become U.N. human right. Not so fast, say U.S., Britain

    Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, prompting criticism that they are undermining their own pledges ahead of the Glasgow climate conference. Diplomats say the Geneva-based Human Rights Council is expected to adopt the resolution later this week even if an opposing country calls a vote, as supporters are numerous and include Costa Rica, the Maldives and Switzerland. The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 % of the total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution https://www.reuters.com/world/india/pollution-likely-cut-9-years-life-expectancy-40-indians-2021-09-01 and chemical exposure.

  • Blinken meets Macron as US seeks to heal rift with France

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Tuesday to explore potential cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other areas as the Biden administration moved to repair damage caused to relations by excluding France from a new security initiative. A senior U.S. State Department official said the two discussed possible joint projects that could be announced by Macron and President Joe Biden when they meet later this month at a date and venue that has yet to be decided. The official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks between Macron and Blinken at the Elysee Palace that had not appeared on Blinken's official schedule for the day.

  • Full interview: Sen. Cory Booker on police reform

    New Jersey Democrat Sen. Cory Booker sits down with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan for the latest on police reform

  • Garland says authorities will target school board threats

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”

  • LGBTQ athletes feel accepted by teammates, study finds

    Athletes who have come out as LGBTQ in high school and college report widespread acceptance from teammates, according to a new study.By the numbers: More than 95% of the athletes surveyed said their teammates' responses to them coming out were "neutral" to "perfect."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.4.6% of respondents said their experience was "bad" or worse. 24.8% said the response was "perfect or near perfect."The study, conducted by Outsports, the Uni

  • Whatever the reason, the Bears are calling a competent game for Justin Fields!

    One week after one of the worst game plans you'll ever see for a young quarterback, Justin Fields is help from his coaches.

  • When women of color disappear, who says their names?

    Coverage of Gabby Petito’s death highlights deep-seated beliefs about gender, race, patriarchy and who deserves protection Deidre Reid has been missing since 3 September 2021. Photograph: Pageland Police Department Gabby Petito was eulogized last week, her father celebrating the adventurous spirit who took her final road trip. To the many people who followed her story in the news, she was Gabby. Like a daughter, a sister, a niece. Someone who should be cared for. No one can name one missing woma

  • The Small Company Behind the California Oil Spill Has a Unique History

    Amplify Energy scrambled over the weekend to contain an oil spill off the coast of Southern California that released an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil into the water

  • Covid-19: India to pay $674 compensation for every death

    India has officially recorded more than 447,000 Covid-19 deaths so far.

  • Boys of color were hit hard by COVID-19. Here's how to help them — in school and out.

    Attendance and grades showed steeper drops for boys of color amid COVID-19 shutdowns. They need more than "business as usual" to catch up in school.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs New Jersey police shooting 'qualified immunity' case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a family's bid to revive a lawsuit against a New Jersey state trooper who fatally shot a mentally ill man who was pointing a gun at his own head in a case involving a legal defense that often protects officers from accusations of excessive force. The court rejected an appeal led by the mother of Willie Gibbons of a lower court decision to grant New Jersey State Trooper Noah Bartelt "qualified immunity" after he twice shot Gibbons during a roadside encounter in 2011. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the decision to deny the appeal.

  • Ethiopian PM begins 2nd term saying war exacts 'heavy price'

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in Monday for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war against Tigray forces he described as “hateful" toward the nation, while a handful of visiting African leaders urged him to hold things together. The Tigray conflict “has made us pay a heavy price,” Abiy told a crowd in the capital, Addis Ababa. Abiy's Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties, but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.

  • George Floyd posthumously pardoned by Texas board for 2004 conviction

    The Harris County Public Defender’s Office applied for clemency for the late George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction in […] The post George Floyd posthumously pardoned by Texas board for 2004 conviction appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are slowly returning. Why did they disappear to begin with?

    Facebook's day-long outage is by far its longest and most extreme in years. At around 9 a.m. PDT on the U.S. West Coast -- where the social giant is headquartered -- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger seemed to vanish from the internet. In the morning, Facebook sent a brief tweet to apologize that "some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur